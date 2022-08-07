The saga of my damaged middle finger continued fourteen days after I first went to the doctor. I declined two prescriptions of narcotics at a chain drugstore outlet I’ve never visited. We’re still baffled why my original doctor ordered the pain pills after I told them I really wasn’t hurting all that bad, and why they sent them miles away.
In that first examining room, I held up my swollen finger that didn’t bend properly, was crooked to the side, and would no longer straighten. The PA visible only from the bridge of her nose up (because of her mask) frowned from a distance.
“That looks like it hurts.”
“A little in the mornings, but after that it just aches from time to time.” I almost laughed, remembering that Doc once told me that once you’re past age sixty, something different hurts every day.
“I’ll order some pain pills for you.”
I didn’t hear about them for five days, and after that I’ve received half a dozen text messages that have accelerated in urgency, informing me that the unfamiliar pharmacy was about to sell them to someone else if I didn’t come pick them up, and that if I didn’t respond soon, men in black suits would soon be at my front door.
So I went to my local drugstore and told the pharmacist I didn’t want the pain pills, never wanted them and to cancel said prescriptions.
“Sure will!” She was very cheerful, there behind her own mask. “I’ll call off the Men in Black, too.”
I was glad it wasn’t a painful break, since the specialist’s PA finally called six days later and we made an appointment to come in.
“Maybe a two on a scale of one to ten.”
“I can call you in a prescription.”
“I already have access to pain pills.”
She was suddenly suspicious
“I’m not taking them, but…” I explained the past two weeks and related the chain of events for the umpteenth time. I think she might have dozed on the other end of the line from time to time, but we finally agreed I’d be in on Thursday, without being stoned to the gills and hung up.
Half an hour before leaving for the doctor the next morning, a text came in, along with a sheath of online forms. They were all the questions I’d related on the phone only hours earlier. Sighing, I completed the forms, did one-handed battle with Dallas traffic and finally arrived at the specialist’s mid-century modern office.
I met with a receptionist, they took me right back and a physician’s assistant accepted the disk of X-rays. Thankfully no one wore or required masks.
The PA examined the disk with more intent than anyone utilized on my finger.
“That’s why I brought them in.”
“I’ll give them to the doctor. So I have some questions for you.”
“The answers should be in my file. I told someone on the phone and filled out the paperwork just this morning.”
Peering at his laptop, he seemed not to hear and we went through the same questions again. I began to wonder if my finger would be healed on its own by the time I finally laid eyes on the specialist.
“Good.” The nurse smiled.
With no other idea how to respond, I raised an eyebrow, and he nodded back with all seriousness. “Now it’s your left middle finger, right?”
I held it up the way you’d expect by that time.
“Oh, well. Let’s turn that around when the doctor comes in.” He guffawed.
I guffawed right back, because I hadn’t guffawed in a while. I was already feeling better.
The specialist came in a minute later with a cheerful grin. He held out both hands as if ready to receive a gift.
“Let’s take a look at that finger.”
I held it up the way I wanted to and he took it with both hands
“Hummm. Does this hurt?” My knuckle popped like a firecracker.
He bent it in unimaginable ways and squeezed it from all angles.
“Hold out your other hand. I want to compare them.”
“The other finger isn’t swollen, but other than that, I think they’re the same.”
He examined my right hand.
“Well, that middle finger has been broken in the past.”
“You can tell by looking at it?”
“Sure can. In fact, all those fingers have been broken before.” He squeezed a knuckle, but it wasn’t mine. Then he worked on my finger again. “These on your left and have all been damaged, too.”
“I’ve been kinda hard on them.” I held up the swollen and bent digit. “This was the only one I haven’t fractured.”
“Well, it isn’t fractured. You’ve partially torn the ligament on the ring finger side and the channel it moves in is inflamed. You’ll need to take an anti-inflammatory for a week, we’ll splint this up and you can come back on Thursday.”
“Well, maybe. If the inflammation and swelling isn’t down, I’ll have to inject you there to get the results we want.”
“I don’t like thinking about that.”
Huzzah! Someone read the documents!
“It’ll need to be immobilized for three to six weeks. I’ll have Annie splint it so you can type.”
He left and Annie came in with a flat stick and rolls of tape. She whipped up a splint and I left to endure the binding until Thursday, when we’ll all see what’s happened under the tape and sticks.
Reavis Z. Wortham is an award-winning novelist and outdoor writer with family ties to Lamar County. He is the author of “The Texas Job.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.