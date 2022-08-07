The saga of my damaged middle finger continued fourteen days after I first went to the doctor. I declined two prescriptions of narcotics at a chain drugstore outlet I’ve never visited. We’re still baffled why my original doctor ordered the pain pills after I told them I really wasn’t hurting all that bad, and why they sent them miles away.

In that first examining room, I held up my swollen finger that didn’t bend properly, was crooked to the side, and would no longer straighten. The PA visible only from the bridge of her nose up (because of her mask) frowned from a distance.

