Just because someone has a great reputation as an actor doesn’t mean that every one of his/her movies is going to be a good movie. Actors work for several reasons. The usual one is because they like acting and it makes money. Another is that scripts continue to come in only if you’re working. Sometimes an actor will do a film because a friend is directing it, wrote it, is acting in it, or their agent tells them doing this film is a good idea. Every now and then a great actor will do a film that is a stinker.
Such is “Six Minutes to Midnight,” a 2020 British film starring Judi Dench — who probably did it because she likes to keep working and she is paid well for doing it. Dench’s role in this isn’t the big one. That was reserved for Eddie Izzard, perhaps England’s most famous transvestite (and actor, writer, stand-up comic and political activist). Izzard, who goes by he and she, is in ‘he’ mode in this, playing British spy Thomas Miller, sent to infiltrate a girl’s finishing school whose pupils are the daughters of Germany’s high command. The previous government agent was found murdered. Miller is sent to find out who did it and why.
It’s summer 1939, at Augusta-Victoria College located in Bexhill-on-Sea, where a very disciplined group of lovelies are practicing some strange formation on the beach. We will only see this again at the end of the film. Izzard co-authored the screenplay with Andy Goddard (who directed) and Celyn Jones (who gave himself a bit part as a local police detective at the end).
Dench was hired for star quality and plays the school’s headmistress, Miss Rocholl, who has little to say. I actually marveled that she would consider a script so slight in pages assigned to her. And while she may have found the general story interesting, that Germany wanted to fly the girls out before England declared that it was at war with Germany, she must have known that the screenplay had holes, the direction was dicey, and that all the action was reserved for Izzard (who at 59 could never have done all that ridiculous running around in an interminable chase scene that took at least a half hour of the film.
Carla Juri plays Ilse Keller, the school’s only other adult outside of the headmistress and Izzard masquerading as a substitute English teacher. A former pupil, Ilse has Miss Rocholl’s confidence, but her intentions are far from admirable. She, too, is a spy (they’re everywhere). And while she’s been grooming the girls to be good Nazis, she’s also been assigned to exterminate them if the extraction fails.
I know Izzard is a popular figure in Britain, beloved for his comedy as well as his fund-raising for charities. But he needs to stay away from serious roles. Jim Broadbent does provide a bit of comic relief at the end. But we should have watched “Minari.”
Postscript: The title stands for “‘Whitehall 1154,” the phone number for Miller’s government contact.
