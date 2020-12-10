Well, it’s about a couple of weeks until Christmas, and I finally finished my shopping. Usually I wait until two days before so this gives me a breather.
I had some time to spend at the lake, along with a lot of other fishermen, and I think everyone has had some success. Even if no fish are caught, for some reason it gives you that fleeting feeling that your life is normal. During this awful time, I’m sure that’s what everyone wants and I hope it comes soon.
Most of our area lakes have produced all kinds of fish, mostly crappie. Pat Mayse had so many fishermen who limited often and there are a lot of deep freezers filled with bags of slab crappie. Yes, it was a great year for them and they are still biting — but they are just a little deeper. Minnows and jigs are still working over and in the deeper brush piles. Use your electronics and locate those piles in 18 and up to 25 feet of water.
Water temperatures on Mayse are running in the high to mid-50s, and the shad are moving toward the backs of coves. The feeding has slowed because of the dropping water temps, but that’s typical for this time of year. The days can be feast or famine, and on those bad days, you have to make repeated casts, maybe five or six times to the same target, and that might get you a bite. These fish will not normally be aggressive, so that’s why you have to work so hard.
On your repeated casts, use a bait that can stay in the strike zone for an extended period of time. As water temps drop into the higher 40s to lower 50s, the strike zone will be almost on the nose of the fish. Your choice of baits is important. If the fish are aggressively feeding, moving baits will work, but on those slow days you need baits like a jig and pig, a tight wobble crankbait, a dropshot, a Scrounger rigged with a swimbait or a jerkbait. These types can be fished slow and will stay in the strike zone, which is short now. There are several more baits that might work, but I’ve just listed the ones that have been successful for me and a lot of other fishermen. Remember to work those baits slow, keep them in the strike zone for an extended period and make repeated casts to your target.
Most of all, just enjoy being outside. Dress warm and you’ll have a good time — just don’t forget to get your Christmas shopping done. I’ll see you on the lake.
Just a note — a property owner outside of Rowlett called Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and told them he had spotted a mountain lion on his property. TPWD went there and investigated and confirmed he was right. Confirmation is done by tracks, scat or other signs. They told him that attacks by mountain lions to humans and pets is highly unlikely. Deer are a food source for mountain lions, but there aren’t many deer in that area. However, feral hogs occupy the area and that is a food source of the lion. They said they don’t know where he came from, but that he will move on eventually. If the lion was near a school or was acting in a threatening manner, TPWD would have removed him.
Fishing Reports
Bob Sandlin: Water lightly stained; 58 degrees; 0.89 feet low. Black bass are fair on square billed crankbaits, bladed spinners, jigs and soft plastics in 10 to 20 feet near brush, rocky shorelines and boat docks. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in brush piles and bridges in 15 to 25 feet. Catfish are good on cut bait and punch bait in 12 to 25 feet near baited holes.
Caddo: Water stained; 60 degrees; 0.35 feet high. Largemouth bass are good working swimbaits, spinners, and jigs in 3 to 5 feet. Crappie are fair on minnows near brush piles and timber near a drop-off or creek channel. White bass are fair on white or silver slabs in the main lake. Chain Pickerel are fair. Catfish are good on punch bait in 7 to 20 feet fishing baited holes near channels and timber edges.
Cooper: Water slightly stained; 59 degrees; 4.35 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on finesse worms, shad like crankbaits, and skirted jigs. The white bass and hybrids are good in 20 to 35 feet with live bait and slabs and over humps, ridges, and near main lake drop-offs. Crappie are fair with minnows on brush piles. Catfish are good on cut bait and in punch bait 8 to 25 feet.
Fork: Water lightly stained; 60 degrees; 2.32 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on skirted jigs, spoons, crankbaits, and spinners near creeks with timber, roadbeds, brushy points, and rocky shorelines. White and yellow bass are fair in deeper water with swimbaits, slabs, and jigging spoons. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs in 14 to 25 feet in brush piles and standing timber near creek ledges or drop-offs. Catfish are good on punch bait and cut bait in 8 to 24 feet.
Sulphur Springs: Water lightly stained; 59 degrees; 3.42 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on jigs and crankbaits near brush piles, creek ledges, and fallen timber. Crappie are fair on minnows in 13 to 28 feet near brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are fair on cut shad and punch bait in 6 to 18 feet.
Tawakoni: Water lightly stained; 60 degrees; 1.62 feet low. Catfish are excellent on live bait and cut bait. Largemouth bass are good on soft plastics, crankbaits, senkos, football jigs, and swimbaits. White bass and hybrid stripers are good on live bait and slabs with some fish schooling on the surface. Use sonar to locate fish in deeper water near ridges, flats, and humps in the main lake. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs around brush piles, docks, and bridge pilings.
Broken Bow: Elevation below normal, water 66. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and spoons around brush structure, points and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and points.
Hugo: Elevation normal, water 59 and murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, along channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, river channel, shorelines and standing timber.
Lower Mountain Fork: Elevation normal, water clear. Rainbow trout good on midges, PowerBait and tube jigs along creek channels.
McGee Creek: Elevation below normal, water 58. Largemouth and spotted bass slow on crankbaits, flukes, lipless baits and plastic baits along creek channels, points and standing timber. Crappie slow on minnows around brush structure and standing timber.
Pine Creek: Elevation below normal, water clear. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and plastic baits in coves and around points. Crappie good on minnows around brush structure. Channel catfish good on chicken liver in the main lake.
Texoma: Elevation below normal, water 61 and clear. Lake fishing has been great the past week. Striped bass good on flukes, live bait and live shad in the main lake, around points and river channel. Striped bass are biting live shad and flukes or dead-sticking. Anglers should use electronics or active birds to locate feeding striper. Dead-sticking has picked up and is an effective technique to catch good fish. Largemouth bass are good fishing soft plastics, crankbaits, bladed spinners, and jerk baits in 2 to 12 feet. Blue catfish good on cut bait and shad around docks and main lake. Blue cats are being caught on or near cleaning docks on cut bait. Crappie fair on jigs, live bait and minnows around brush structure and docks. Crappie fishing has been fair on docks with brush below.
Fish smart, be safe, and I’ll see you on the lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.