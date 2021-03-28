Robin Wright’s directorial debut, “Land,” is a 2021 film that screened in January at the Sundance Film Festival. It was released by Focus Films in February and now screens on Amazon Prime for a price.
The film, in which the director also stars, I thought was Wright’s punishment for playing that Machiavellian character in “House of Cards.” I mean, it looks pretty punishing. In this, Wright plays a woman named Edee who has suffered a devastating loss, such that she feels like she can’t be around people any more, or in the world as it were.
She opts for an isolated cabin in the mountains of Wyoming, even asking the man who helps her haul up supplies if he would make arrangements for someone to pick up the rental car and trailer.
This cabin is the barest of bones. Forget electricity. Forget running water. But there is a trout stream, game, wood for a fire, a magnificent view and the sounds of multiple wildlife for company. But company is not why Edee is in the wilderness, and the longer she struggles with the loneliness of her memories, the shorter her hold on life becomes.
Winter comes and Edee finds herself and her foodstuffs frozen. She really doesn’t know how to chop wood. A bear ransacks the cabin, eating critical supplies. Edee’s short lease on her life begins to thin. But a local hunter (Demian Bichir) knows she’s there. He knows by the smoke coming from her chimney. Then for a few days there’s no smoke. So he and a local nurse drive up to see how she is. She’s almost dead. She’s freezing, starving and weak. The nurse, Alawa (Sarah Dawn Pledge), tries to persuade her to return with them to the hospital. She declines and the hunter remains to care for her.
He stays to show her how to cut wood. How to forage, how to make a trap to catch rabbits and squirrels, how to hunt. And how to process the game. Essentially everything she needed to know if she was going to live up there by herself. And then he leaves.
While this film could have been a testament to folly, it was, instead, a testament to the need to find oneself, after the events of life have wiped you out. I can appreciate the attraction to the screenplay, by writers Jesse Chatham and Erin Dingnam. It was something new to Wright. Godnose she’s played everything from “The Princess Bride,” to Forrest Gump’s Jenny; “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo,” “Everest” et al.
Something so appealingly simple must have sounded really too good to pass up. Moreover, I admire her for choosing this as a directing debut. It is a stunning exercise in economy.
