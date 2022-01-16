This column is on “The 355,” which is playing at the local theater. But before I begin, I have a brief bit of good news.
Some of you may remember a column I wrote for the magazine not too long ago, maybe a couple of years ago (for some perspective, I have been writing this column for 36 years), a column called “Shakespeare at Winedale.” It was about the efforts of Paris’ own Dr. Celeste Sheppard to recognize UT/Austin’s Dr. James Ayres’ longtime summer program to immerse students in the Bard.
That documentary, on which Sheppard is executive producer, called “Take pains, Be perfect,” has been picked up by PBS, and is screening at the Santa Fe Film Festival Feb. 5. So watch your PBS schedule.
•••
“The 355” is a spy film that takes its name from Agent 355, the codename of a female spy for our side during the American Revolution and yes, you may have guessed, this team of spies are women. Well, ultimately.
The idea came from Jessica Chastain, who suggested it to director Simon Kinberg a few years earlier, while working with him on another project. And she helped pull in a terrific cast including Penelope Cruz, Lupita Nyong’o, Diane Krueger and Fan Bingbing.
The film opens on an attempt to sell a highly designed decryption program drive to an international criminal (Elijah Clark), that would give him the ability to access any digital system on Earth. They could crash banks, hospitals, governments. They could even crash flights in the air. Oh wait, they do that just to demonstrate its ability. That attempt goes awry and the device goes missing, but surfaces for sale in Paris
Chastain’s character, Mace Brown, is sent with a partner to get it, but the deal is blown by a German agent, Marie Schmidt (Krueger). Mace’ partner is killed, and she goes to London to get an old friend and former colleague to help. That would be retired MI-6 operative Khadijah Adiyeme, (Nyong’o). In another botched shot at it, they end up with Cruz playing an Argentine government psychologist, Graciela, who somehow ends up with a phone only she can open that tracks the drive.
Next stop is Marrakesh. (There is some swell scenery in this flick.) But the drive eludes them again. This time it turns up at a high-end auction in Shanghai. Cue Fan Bingbing. She gets points just for her name, and Cruz finally gets to do something to help.
If this all sounds fuzzy, remember I’m trying to write about this to make you curious without giving away the whole plot. Suffice it to say, it moved like a house afire and I loved the cast. See you at the movies.
