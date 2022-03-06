"Marry Me” is a romantic comedy based on a graphic novel by the same name (graphic novel?) that has been called silly among other things. But I would hazard that most romantic comedies have a “silly” quotient, and this just happened to be one that I found delightful.
Universal spent $15 million on TV commercials plugging the film, so it would have a decent Covid-delayed opening in February. It was scheduled for February of last year, but the delay bumped it up against “Death On the Nile.” I know which one I liked best.
Jennifer Lopez plays Latin star Kat Valdez, a singer with a penchant for high profile marriages that went south. She and her boyfriend, Bastian (played by Columbian actor/singer Maluma), have a chart hit called “Marry Me,” which they’ve agreed to perform and be married during one of Kat’s concerts.
In the audience is sweet, soft-spoken math teacher Charlie Gilbert (Owen Wilson), who gets talked into attending by his friend Parker, a wonderfully crazy Sarah Silverman, a guidance counselor at the school, and his daughter, Lou. Charlie doesn’t even know who these people are but since the divorce, he’s really trying to be there for Lou.
Just as Kat gets ready to go on stage — dressed in something no normal person would readily identify as a wedding dress — the tabloids have released footage of husband-to-be in a compromising embrace with Kat’s personal assistant. Kat goes on stage, flustered and reeling. She sees Charlie standing there holding one of thousands of signs passed out to the crowd, with the night’s theme song: Marry Me.
Kat looks at it and looks at Charlie and blurts out, “I’ll marry you.” Charlie is pulled on stage. He’s confused. Kat isn’t thinking. There’s a minister. They say their vows. Charlie gets up the next morning and he’s married, really married, to someone who is really a media star. For someone hurt and angry, Kat seems to get back to reality pretty quickly. Her manager Collin (John Bradley) urges her to just roll with it for a few months. It’s good publicity.
There are scenes of Charlie sitting through make-up sessions, to go on the Tonight Show, to make an appearance at a show opening, being photographed. He thinks the busy schedule is insane. She thinks it’s normal. He invites her to meet Lou and his math club. They’re getting ready for a mathalon. Kat’s appearance at school suddenly makes the math club a very popular place to be. But then, Bastian calls Kat to tell her that “Marry Me” has gotten a Grammy nomination, her first.
This thing could have gotten maudlin pretty quickly but for some fine direction by Kat Coiro, and a surprising chemistry between Wilson and Lopez. Maybe it was just the script, maybe it was just knowing they weren’t going for broke in “Marry Me,” it was just a little romantic comedy. But I’m betting it’s streaming history will light up Universal. Owen Wilson — a math teacher. What could be cuter?
See you at the movies.
