Paris, TX (75460)

Today

Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm this evening. Then partly cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm this evening. Then partly cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.