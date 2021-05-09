I watched three films this past week, searching for something worth writing about. One was really good. One was good. One was terrible. I really enjoyed “My Salinger Year,” a 2020 drama written and directed by French Canadian Philippe Falardeau. Based on Joanna Rakoff’s memoir, the film was released earlier this year and is currently screened on Prime.
Rakoff’s character is played by Andie MacDowell’s gorgeous youngest daughter Margaret Qualley, who, with 15 films, has been very busy for her young 25 years. Trained as a ballerina, Qualley played actress/dancer Ann Reinking in the 2019 FX biographical miniseries “Fosse/Verdon,” for which she received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination.
Rakoff finished college at Berkeley in 1995 and headed to New York. She wanted to be a writer and had, in fact, had a couple of poems published. But she took a job with a literary agent in New York, believing New York was where she should be if she wanted to be a writer. Sigourney Weaver plays her boss, the imperious Margaret, literary agent to J. D. Salinger, a notorious recluse whose every phone call was attended by Margaret as if her life or his depended on it.
Salinger called a lot. He also received mounds of fan mail, which he did not want to receive and which Margaret insisted needed to be read and answered with a form letter saying Salinger did not respond to letters and they were discouraged. Joanna had to do all of this on a typewriter. Margaret did not believe in computers.
A regular reader of novels and the New Yorker, Joanna had never read Salinger, but she wasn’t admitting it to Margaret. Though she did love his fan mail, even permitting herself to respond to a couple, including a young man who wrote a ridiculous amount of mail, and to a young woman who said her English teacher said she’d give her an A if she got a letter back from Salinger, otherwise she was flunking her course. That goodwill attempt failed miserably.
This film is delightful, especially if you’re a reader.
•••
“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” made the rounds on the awards circuit, garnering five Oscar nominations, including Best Actor and Actress for Chadwick Boseman (posthumously) and Viola Davis in the title role. It took home Make-up and Hairstyling and Costume Design.
The film is based on a play by the same name by 20th century playwright August Wilson, who has been referred to as “theater’s poet of Black America.” It was produced as part of 10-feature deal Denzel Washington had with HBO, but moved to Netflix for streaming in 2020.
Ma Rainey was a well-known early 20th century blues singer and recording artist, known as the “mother of blues.” Wilson’s play takes place in a rundown recording studio in Chicago, where Rainey’s record producer has scheduled a recording session.
It’s a hot day and Ma is an hour late, dallying at the hotel and being driven by her sister’s son, whom Ma has promised an introduction, despite his stammer. Three members of the band have arrived and they’re practicing in a basement rehearsal room. The trumpeter, Levee, is late. He’s been buying shoes. Ma is in a foul humor and doing everything she can to make both her agent and the record producer crazy. Levee thinks the producer upstairs is going to let him record songs he’s written, and he can’t shut up about it. He also makes the mistake of flirting with Ma’s girlfriend.
Wilson’s plays are about black culture and how blacks relate to it. He found inspiration for many of them from music of the ’20s and ’50s. “Ma Rainey” premiered on Broadway in 1984, and a revival opened in 2003.
There is always a problem with moving stage plays to film. Most of that lies in the static nature of a play, and the struggle to juggle few moving parts. Boseman is incredibly good as Levee, whose whole life gets changed in that basement room.
•••
I was searching for something perhaps the two of us would enjoy and came across a 1987 film called “A Month in the Country,” some old English film with long pregnant looks. I will admit to being charmed by a youthful Colin Firth, Kenneth Branagh and Natasha Richardson. But so little happens in the film that I’m afraid I’ll have to consign it to my “footstacker” file.
An old friend coined that word, which she used to describe as a meeting or program so deadly dull, one just squirms, putting one foot on top of the other, wondering “How can I get out of this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.