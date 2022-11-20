“These steps don’t look safe.”
I looked down at Wrong Willie, who was standing a few feet below the door to my three-person deer stand. Sleet mixed with rain rattled off the tin roof.
“They’re fine. I used five-inch screws through the side to make sure they’re stable.”
He squinted upward, painting the deer stand with his flashlight beam.
“Looks like you patched a hole in the side.”
“You’re pretty observant for this time of the morning.”
Dawn was half an hour away in one clearing of our new Lamar County property. On the other side of a thick strip of woods was the cabin and two shops.
I opened the door and stepped inside. It felt good to be out of the cold rain.
Willie sounded like a Shetland pony on the steps. He pulled the door closed behind him and thumped the wall with the butt of his rifle.
I squeezed to the side.
“Are you trying to make noise?”
“I’m trying to get in out of this cold.”
“It isn’t much warmer in here.” I settled into an old office chair someone had provided years earlier.
“Dang. Is this new carpet on the floor?”
“Yessir. Had some in the attic.”
“Man, this is uptown.” He paused, directing his flashlight beam along the interior. “It’s cold enough all the wasps are dead.”
“That’s for sure. I brought out a generator and the War Department’s vacuum cleaner. Filled up half of the container by the time everything was clean. I bet there were a thousand dead bugs in here.”
He settled into the other chair.
“Remember that lease out in Hamlin?”
“The ground stand?”
“Yeah, the one we were in that day a rattlesnake decided to come in and investigate.”
We both shivered at the recollection of that warm day when the two-foot rattler slithered through a crack in the door and investigated the floor around our feet while we could do nothing but hold our breath until it left of its own accord.
I fired up the little heater and blessed warmth flowed in. A thump beside me vibrated the stand.
“Now what’re you doing?”
“This chair is too low for me to see out the window.” He worked at the lever on the side, thumping the wall with his elbow. The chair and both his knees creaked as he adjusted the height.
I thought he was finished making noise until he reached out and slid open the windows directly in front of where we sat. Still not through, he opened the window to his side and adjusted his position.
Cold air flowed in and he pulled on a pair of wool gloves.
Fascinated by the antics of someone I’ve hunted with for over 40 years, I watched as he pulled a thermos from one pocket and positioned it and two insulated cups on the shelf in front of us. Pulling a wool cap down over his ears, he moved the heater between us and closer to our feet before tightening his gloves.
It was light enough by then to see the wintery mix falling outside, and the barrel feeder a hundred yards away. I leaned back to watch as he poured two cups of coffee, handed me one without a word, and swiveled to the right to peer out the window. He added cream, sugar and some kind of foo-foo flavoring
He took a sip of coffee, rolled his chair back a bit, then gave me a grin.
“I think I’m ready.”
“For someone to serve breakfast?”
Completely missing my sarcasm, he sat the thermos closer to me.
“No, ready to see a deer or hog come walking out. Do you realize this is the first time we’ve hunted on land that one of us owned? All these decades, we’ve paid for a deer lease, but now we can fix this stand up the way we want.”
Instead of making the obvious crack about having to buy the place, I took a sip of black coffee.
“You thinking about adding pictures?”
He raised an eyebrow.
“Maybe. I have a couple of old hunting prints somewhere.” He jerked a thumb at the wall behind us. “We could hang ’em there. It’d be kinda homey.”
Silence filled the air as we looked across the frosty landscape.
Willie turned up the heat.
“The one thing we could use in here is electricity. Then we could make a pot of coffee that’d stay hot, and an electric heater.”
“Feel free to run a power line out here if you want.”
Again missing the sarcasm, he grunted as sleet rattled on the stand.
“Yep, here we are all dry, toasty and warm.”
“I have an idea for tomorrow morning.”
“What’s that?”
“About daylight, we go out to the shop beside the house, plug in a coffee pot and turn on the heat. That way we won’t have to walk out here through the freezing rain and we can shoot from in there. I set that other feeder up a hundred yards from the house.”
“I forgot about that.” He frowned. “So why are we out in this weather?”
“Old times sake. It’s called tradition.”
“The heck with tradition. We can walk sixty seconds from the house to the shop with heat and electricity.” He paused. “And a bathroom.”
“Really?”
He sighed.
“All this coffee. I’ll be right back.”
I sat back and grinned as he stepped out into the cold and wet.
It’s good to be hunting again.
Reavis Z. Wortham is an award-winning novelist and outdoor writer with family ties to Lamar County. He is the author of “The Texas Job.”
