Paris Junior College has announced that 175 students were named to the president’s and dean’s lists for academic achievement during the Spring 2021 semester.
To be eligible for the President’s List, students must earn a 4.0 grade point average, (straight A’s) on a minimum of 15 semester hours.
Those on the dean’s list must have a minimum of a 3.5 grade point average for at least 15 semester hours, and have no grade lower than a “C.”
Both lists are compiled exclusive of developmental hours.
Students on the PJC President’s List by hometowns in Texas, include:
Arthur City: Cole Smallwood.
Avery: Joshua Garrett and Danya Tapken.
Bagwell: Sara Peek.
Ben Franklin: Hailey Jaramillo.
Blossom: Hannah Jordan.
Bogata: Devon Womack.
Brashear: Anthony Myers.
Caddo Mills: Audra Doyle.
Clarksville: Michael Burns, Darrell Forte, Hannah Lillis and Samuel Mancilla.
College Station: Hannah Schnettler.
Commerce: Evan Humphries.
Como: Diana Gallegos.
Conroe: Hayden Johnson.
Cooper: Justin Gibson, Glen Holt and Madison Oats.
Copperas Cove: Jayda Carter.
Corpus Christi: Beyonce Lane.
Deport: Brianna Johnson.
Detroit: Carson Smith and Lois Wims.
Dike: Kisha Large.
Emory: Ty Nichols.
Fort Worth: Stephanie Chico and Macie Lynch.
Garland: Chase Alford.
Greenville: Sonnet Bell, Martin Bullington, Fidel Cruz, Elizabeth Fannin, Zackery Johnson, Abigail Pettibon, Oscar Rodriguez and Seth Thomas.
Honey Grove: Richard Davis, Miguel Ochoa, Joshua Vetter and Kaleb Wilson.
Horseshoe Bay: Sean Curtis.
Klondike: Austin Henderson.
Krum: Billy Totty.
Lavon: Chaney Ortega.
Lewisville: Drake Boggan.
Lubbock: Brandon McCormick.
McKinney: Beau Brewer.
Mesquite: Tyler Little.
Paris: Atajeni Barry, Sammy Brumley, Ginny Cary, Juan Cervantes, Jack Christopherson, Bailee Dawes, Amanda Dean, Annabel Doss, Nicholas Edwards, Kira Flanery, Rafael Garcia, Gary Gentry, Olivia Hutchings, Rocio Luna, Morgan Risinger, Jenna Thurman and Rebekah Veien.
Pecan Gap: Jessie McGuire.
Powderly: Nicholas Babb and Laci Weyland.
Reno: Zachary Faulkner.
Royse City: Mayson Odom and Rachel Roebuck.
Salado: Marissa Gonzalez.
Sulphur Springs: Gregory Nottingham, Taylor Buttrill, Jewely Holladay, Kennedy Lee, Landrie McKinney, Gregory Nottingham, Alexander Rodriguez, Ethan Smith, Zachary Tiemeyer and Jaci Wyatt.
Sumner: Derek Tye.
Wolfe City: Jason Heidel.
Yantis: Jennifer Ogle.
Students from other states named to the PJC president’s List include:
Dequincy, Louisiana: Dalton LeBlanc.
Paterson, New Jersey: Numan Mutlib.
Hugo, Oklahoma: Hollye Hinsley.
Students on the PJC dean’s list by their hometowns in Texas include:
Alba: Brandon Riley.
Bastrop: Hunter Anderson.
Blue Ridge: Bobby Sipes.
Boerne: Sterling Riggs.
Bogata: Hannah Binion.
Brashear: Jacquelyn Cruz and Christopher Dockweiler.
Bryan: Brenda Sanchez.
Caddo Mills: Faith Brawley.
Celeste: Deaven Babers.
Chicota: Cary Vanderburg.
Commerce: Christian Walter.
Como: Crystal Romero and Estelfa Trujillo-Cortes.
Conroe: Tyler Renfro.
Corpus Christi: Matthew Krall.
Cumby: Jessica Mullins.
Deport: Sydney Hines.
Dike: Jennifer Stanley.
Farmersville: Clayton Cuba.
Fate: Aimee Carney and Kimara Lyles.
Forney: Jessika Roberts.
Garrison: Lexi Johnson.
Grand Prairie: Cole Kracmer.
Greenville: Brenda Enriquez, Madeline Ingram, Stephanie Lee, Yoanny Loredo, Charlesie Love, Maria Osornio Rojo and Kimberlin Rico.
Houston: Domenic Martinez and Mystique Ortega.
Katy: Jharyn Craig.
Lone Oak: Godfrey Snyder.
Lufkin: Thomas Mayo.
Mabank: Jojuan Clemons.
Manor: Rayven Favors.
Mesquite: Preston Aymond and Taylor Thompson.
Paris: Bobbi Abbott, Brooke Collard, Ricardo Contreras-Lizarraga, Keegan Fendley, Chance Floyd, Samantha Garrison, Nicholas Gentry, Za’Naysha Houston, Cameron Johnson, Alisa Landers, Alexis Luna, Rylie Miner, Fazion Morgan, Chloe Osterbuhr, Seth Parker, Kylie Pool, Jaicey Pruett, Antonio Resendiz, Jaxon Shelton, Rhea Joanne Mar Tabora and Justin Welch.
Pickton: Alex Alonso.
Point: Autumn Teague.
Providence Village: Connor Kirkley.
Quinlan: Brandy Cockrum.
Royse City: Abel Chavez, Kameryn McElroy, Nathalia Polania and Abigail Thomas.
Saltillo: John Beadle.
San Antonio: Madison Casanova.
Spring: Kyle Conley, Madison Stokes, Eleazar Brena and James Matlock.
Sumner: Harmony Edwards, Melody Edwards and Sydney Neuse.
Victoria: Bryce Sitka.
Waco: Mirella Ramos-Monreal.
Wolfe City: Kailyn Caldwell.
Yantis: Nathaniel Doolin.
Students named to the PJC Dean’s List from other states include:
Centennial, Colorado: Liam Grimble.
Norman, Oklahoma: Nyah Henderson.
