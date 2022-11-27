By Nic Huber
While Chicota-based singer-songwriter Garrett Brown only has a dozen or so live performances under his belt, he’s been writing and playing guitar for years.
His debut album, “The Chicota Kid,” released on Nov. 4, is eight tracks of gritty and emotive Americana detailing one man’s knowledge of what it’s like to grow up in rural Lamar County.
Born in Paris and raised his entire life in the Lamar County community of Chicota, Brown’s religious upbringing introduced him to music.
“My family started the Chicota Assembly of God,” he said. “I was raised in a Pentecostal church, so we got loud. Definitely, definitely, musical with it.”
A multi-instrumentalist, Brown played trumpet in high school before a bet with a friend led him to switch instruments.
His friend, Evan Michael, was taking guitar lessons from former Paris Police Chief Karl Louis when Brown got competitive.
“I made him a bet and I said, ‘I bet I can learn guitar faster than you just using the music sheets you bring home for homework,’” Brown recalled, admitting he gave up after about three months due to boredom.
A year later, boredom struck again and Brown picked up his dad’s old five-string guitar.
“It only had five strings,” he recalled. “It was out of tune, and I just put my finger on the top string and turned the radio up and I moved it until it sounded good.”
Brown started teaching himself barre chords and then watched YouTube videos to learn major chords, and he’s been jonesing ever since. “When I decided to pick the guitar back up, I just got hooked on it,” he said.
While most would consider Brown a country artist, he says he rejects that label as his songs aren’t about partying, trucks or drinking beer. Instead, his music deals with serious topics such as addiction, heartache and despair.
“Honestly, I feel like I’ve strayed away from quote-unquote country,” Brown explains. “Just like I don’t really know what that is anymore. I just want to hear good stories with a good beat and good music.”
Brown said people have asked him about performing with a full band, but he’s found out it’s easier said than done.
“It’s just hard to trust anybody because I’ve been in a couple of bands that some friends of mine have started over the years, but they’re always flaky.”
Regardless, Brown is open to adding one or two musicians to the mix.
“I would love to,” he said. “I don’t know what my songs sound like with anything other than me and a guitar.”
He credits local troubadours Rags O’Hooligan and Wesley Joe Malone with the push he needed to get started, and that is how he was introduced to Cas Haley.
“Rags mentioned to me, he was like, ‘Man, I recorded with Cas some years ago,’” Brown recalled, saying he also reached out to Michael O’Neal, who was recording with Haley at the time.
After some prodding, Brown recorded his debut in just two days at Haley’s Big Hope Studios in Novice.
“It’s a super rough cut album and that’s the way I wanted it to be because the songs are rough,” Brown said. “So I feel like it just fits itself. Just me and a guitar telling stories.”
At the end of the day, he said he just wants to keep writing music people can empathize with.
“I just want to keep making personal songs people can relate to,” Brown said. “That’s my main thing. I want to keep it real, man.”
