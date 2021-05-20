You guessed it; more rain and storms and now we have high water levels in most of our area lakes. There is plenty of water flowing at the trailrace behind the Dam at Mayse. I’m not sure what the anglers are catching, but there’s several of them fishing there. The trailrace at Cooper Lake is also flowing, and it’s always fun fishing there.
The water color at Mayse is stained to heavy. Sand bass (white bass) are schooling on the surface and hitting just about any lure that looks like a shad. I’ve noticed that the best time for numbers is early mornings. Lately we’ve had pretty strong winds that have kept a lot of fishermen stuck to the more protected coves. Some of the coves have feeding bass and in others it’s hard to get a bite, but they are there.
Weather conditions have been hard on the spawn. There are some bass in the shallows at Mayse and also some out in deeper water and crappie are reacting about the same as the bass. Crappie are in 8 to 20 feet, over and in man-made brush piles and are hitting on jigs and minnows. Also, since the lake levels are rising, catfish should be good because of the moving water.
The bass are scattered because of high water levels, but somewhere on the lake there is an area that will have a group together. While you’re looking for that spot, you can find a pattern that you can run. If you catch a fish, keep an account of where you caught it and which bait you were using. Don’t stay too long in that spot because it could lead you in the wrong direction. Most of the time it will take catching two or more fish to really set a pattern. Have your rigged rods on the deck of your boat with a number of different baits tied on and switch back and forth. Also, experiment with your retrieves because sometimes the fish want it fast and sometimes they want it slow with a stop and go retrieve.
With our forecast of more rain and storms, conditions will change even more. We will have some fair days though, and don’t forget those schooling white bass (sandies). It’s a perfect time to take those young anglers fishing. These fish will really show them some action.
Just fish smart, have fun out there and learn something that you can pass on. I’ll see you on the lake.
Fishing Reports
Bob Sandlin: Water stained; 71 degrees; 0.51 feet high. Black bass are good using topwaters, finesse jigs, crankbaits, frogs and spinners in water depths 3 to 18 feet near shorelines, brush and near the drop-offs. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in brush piles, under docks and near timber. Catfish are good on chicken liver, cut bait and punch bait in water depths 4 to 12 feet.
Caddo: Water clear; 71 degrees; 1.34 feet high. Largemouth bass are good working spinners, frogs, crankbaits and skirted jigs near grass lines, shallow drop-offs and trees. Crappie are good on minnows near brush piles and creeks. White bass are good on slabs on the channel edges, flats and main lake humps. Chain pickerel are fair with spoons and small jigs. Catfish are good on punch bait, chicken liver and cut bait in water depths 3 to 10 feet.
Cooper: Water lightly stained; 69 degrees; 0.15 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on shallow diving crankbaits, Carolina rigged worms, bladed spinners and jigs. The white bass and hybrids are good in water ranging 15 to 30 feet using slabs, spoons, and swimbaits over humps, ridges and flats. Crappie are good with minnows and jigs on brush piles, creeks and near timber. Catfish are good on cut bait and punch bait.
Fork: Water lightly stained; 69 to 73 degrees; 0.09 feet high. Largemouth bass are excellent on crankbaits, topwaters, spinners, chatter baits and skirted jigs in water depths 4 to 16 feet. White and yellow bass are good with jigging spoons and slabs working humps, flats and ridgelines. Crappie are excellent on minnows and jigs near docks and creeks. Catfish are good on punch bait and cut bait in water 3 to 15 feet.
Sulphur Springs: Water stained; 68 degrees; 1.10 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on craws, chatter baits, jigs and spinners near points, creeks and fallen timber. Crappie are fair on minnows near brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are good on punch bait and chicken liver.
Tawakoni: Water lightly stained; 69 degrees; 0.60 feet high. Blue catfish are excellent on fresh cut bait and live bait. Channel catfish are excellent on chicken liver and punch bait. Largemouth bass are good on stick baits, red/orange skirted jigs, frogs and bladed spinners near vegetation lines, docks and flooded brush. White bass and hybrid stripers are excellent on swimbaits, slabs and live bait near the main lake channel, flats, drop-offs and humps. Crappie are good on minnows around brush piles, docks and bridge pilings.
Broken Bow: Elevation above normal, water 69 degrees. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points, shallows and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure and standing timber.
Hugo: Elevation above normal, water 66 degrees and murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish excellent on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, along channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie good on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber.
Lower Mountain Fork: Elevation normal, water clear. Rainbow trout good on nymphs, PowerBait, small lures and tube jigs below the dam, along creek channels and spillway.
McGee Creek: Elevation above normal, water 68 degrees. Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, flukes, jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points, shallows, shorelines and standing timber. Crappie fair on minnows along creek channels, rocks and standing timber. Channel and blue catfish fair on juglines baited with cut bait and sunfish along creek channels, main lake and points.
Pine Creek: Elevation above normal, water murky. Largemouth bass fair on topwater lures in coves. Crappie fair on jigs around brush structure. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, crawfish and cut bait below the dam.
Texoma: Water stained; 68 degrees; 2.39 feet high. Striped bass is excellent on live bait in the river channel and tributaries. White bass are excellent on swimbaits, slabs, small crankbaits and spoons. Largemouth bass are good using buzz baits, crankbaits, craws and bladed spinnerbaits in water depths 2 to 12 feet. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs near boathouses, timber near a channel and brush piles. Catfish are excellent on punch bait, chicken liver and cut bait.
Fish smart, be safe, and I’ll see you on the lake.
