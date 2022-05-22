Though we depend on it every minute of every day, electricity is sometimes a fickle thing. And often annoying, too. Look around you. How much do you own that blinks, flickers, hums, or needs to be fed a continuing diet of electrons? Clocks are fine when the juice is flowing, and a fresh backup battery is in place, but think about how often those batteries fail and the numbers flash after the power goes off for a moment or two.