‘Did you see the big old boat back there at the store behind that new truck? They belonged to the man you were talking to back at Uncle Claude’s.”
The Old Man sat behind the wheel of the ’56 Ford pickup as we rolled down the two-lane toward the river.
“I believe he was doing most of the talking, while the rest of us were listening.”
We’d been up at the store in Chicota. The Old Man sat on a bench in front of Claude Sain’s store, talking with the men he’d grown up with while I used one hand to funnel peanuts into the neck of my Coke bottle.
They were the big roasted peanuts, because I learned the hard way that you don’t use those little Spanish jobs from the coin machine. Those nuts you caught in your hand had loose red husks that resulted in a soggy, nasty mess in your bottle. I had to pour out half of my RC one day because of inexperience, and vowed never to do it again.
In the truck, the Coke was half gone as we turned down a dirt road to the river. I took another swallow, caught a couple of the peanuts in the flow, and chewed.
“He was pretty smart.”
“How do you figure?” The Old Man glanced into the rearview mirror, likely to make sure our cane fishing poles hadn’t bounced out.
“Well, he told us all about that new boat of his, and all the fish he caught last weekend.”
“That’s what you got out of that?”
“Yessir, and how he thought a lot of people were fishing wrong for catfish down on the river. Said the best way was to run upstream and then drift fish.”
“What’d the rest of us say?”
I paused. We were in dangerous territory here. It sounded as if I was being tested on what those old men were talking about. I’d been listening all right, absorbing their hunting and fishing stories before that new feller rolled up. An experienced eavesdropper, I made sure I was quiet so they’d forget about me and possibly drift into more risqué conversations about girls and other stuff I shouldn’t know.
My mind working at a furious pace, I glanced out the window at the passing crops of corn on the left side of the truck, and the deep cut bank on our right.
“Uh, before or after he sat down?”
The Old Man shifted his chew and cut his eyes at me.
“Both.”
Dang it!
“Uh, well, before he got there y’all were talking about blue cats down here in the river and how we were gonna go down to a deep hole you knew about where we could sit in the shade and try to catch Old Tom.”
Through all my years the men who raised me talked about the fictional Old Tom. It wasn’t one fish in a particular body of water, it was any big catfish wherever we might be at the time.
“Then what?”
I hated those kinds of conversations, because I never knew if I was leading, or following.
“Well, Mr. Floyd said he liked to use chicken livers and Mr. Bill liked worms best.”
“And then that city feller came up.”
I caught something in his tone.
“You didn’t know him?”
“I do. He’s kin to us about three or four times removed, but I never had any use for him because he’s a blowhard.”
Aha! Now I knew where we were going.
“So after he sat down with that Pommac, he talked about his new truck, his new boat and how he was gonna put in there at the bridge and run upriver to use a new way of fishing he’d made up.”
“Pommac. You know that stuff is made like wine, but don’t have any alcohol in it. That’s why Claude can sell it like Cokes or Dr Peppers. Kinda prissy for a man to drink, in my opinion.” The Old Man slowed and studied the water flowing fifteen feet below. “What’d you get out of all that he said?”
“Well, his new boat’s the way to go. Said it was flat bottomed so it wouldn’t rock and would be more stable in the water and his motor had a ’lectric start.”
“I suppose you think we need a new boat now, and a new truck.”
“It’d be nice.”
“What you don’t know is that a lot of people buy their trucks and boats on time. They don’t really own them outright, which means every month they have to pay on them, and before they’re through, those things cost more than the sticker price. This truck’s paid for, gets us where we’re going, and our vee hull and Johnson motor work just fine. New ain’t everything.”
He parked in the shade of a big pecan tree full of singing cicadas and we carried our fishing gear down a game trail to the water. I figured our conversation was over, because he’d made his point and didn’t say anything else about it.
We pitched our lines into the water and watched the bobbers swirl down to a cut under the bank. Both lines tightened at the same time and we pulled in two big blue cats that he put on a stringer.
The Old Man was lowering them back into the water when a boat floated past. It was our distant blowhard cousin who’d run upriver, but now something was wrong. He had the motor’s cover off the silent outboard, casting worried glances downstream every now and then.
The Old Man spat.
“Need any help?”
“Can’t see how you can from there.” The man slapped at the dead engine with one hand. “Something’s wrong with the ignition, I guess.” He drifted on past without another word.
My pole bent again and the Old Man watched.
“Keep your line tight.”
I fought the fish, our relative disappeared from sigh, and the Old Man grunted.
“New ain’t everything. Electronic ignition, my hind leg.”
Reavis Z. Wortham is an award-winning novelist and outdoor writer with family ties to Lamar County. He is the author of “The Texas Job.”
