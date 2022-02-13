This is the second year in which I have complained about the drought of new films screening at the theater here. Streaming, yes. This week, ten films were nominated in the Academy’s Best Picture category (something akin to adding another stick of butter to a recipe that calls for one), and half of them were from a ‘streaming service.’ This column will tell you where you can watch them.
Netflix screened “The Power of the Dog,” Jane Campion’s early 20th century western, which garnered 12 nominations, including those for main characters Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Dallas’ Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee.
Netflix also backed Adam McKay’s dark comedy “Don’t Look Up,” an over-the-top slap at deaf ears in Washington, that did have two nicely-understated performances from Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio. But it wasn’t this writer’s favorite film.
“Dune,” director Denis Villeneuve’s long-awaited sci-fi re-make, came in with ten nominations, though most were technical. It was one of two films that opened simultaneously in theaters and screened by HBO Max, as did Will Smith’s “King Richard.”
“Belfast,” Kenneth Branagh’s sentimental ode to the Irish, may be rented on Amazon Prime. Steven Spielberg’s re-make of “West Side Story,” with a screenplay by Tony Kushner (“Angels in America”), was released in theaters to little fanfare. It may be seen on Disney+ and HBO Max March 2.
The final four nominated for Best Picture (“CODA,” “Licorice Pizza,” “Drive My Car” and “Nightmare Alley”) are currently running in theaters. “Licorice Pizza” is Paul Thomas Anderson’s coming-of-age film that had a limited opening in November, and will be at its widest release Feb. 11. No, not here.
“Drive My Car” is still making its way around the country on the big screen. It won Best Screenplay at the 2021 Cannes Festival and is a multi-layered drama, co-written and directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, about a renowned actor/director who accepts an invitation to direct a production of “Uncle Vanya” in Hiroshima following his wife’s death and a breakdown. While there he is compelled to let a young woman be his driver, in his ‘beloved’ Saab. The film has four Oscar nominations and is the first Japanese film nominated for Best Picture.
“CODA,” (child of deaf adults) won the Grand Jury Prize and Audience Award at Sundance, about a daughter who is the only hearing person in her home. She discovers she can sing, but her big concern is family obligations. CODA is streaming on Apple TV.
“Nightmare Alley” is a neo noir (meaning revival of film noir of the ’40s) psychological drama directed by Guillermo Del Toro, with a powerhouse cast including Cate Blanchett, Bradley Cooper, Toni Collette, Richard Jenkins, Willem Dafoe, Rooney Mara and David Strathairn. In it, Cooper plays an ambitious carnival worker (now there’s an oxymoron) with a past. It’s still making the rounds on the big screen, just not here. You know it’s gnarly when it has Ron Perlman. It’s based on William Lindsay Gresham’s 1946 novel by the same name.
See you at the movies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.