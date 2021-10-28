One fish, as long as it’s the heaviest at weigh-in, is all you need to take home the first place prize of $5,000 at the 33rd annual Uncle Jesse’s Big Bass Classic. Even if you don’t have the heaviest, your chances are good to take home a prize because there are so many.
This is a wonderful charitable tournament that benefits the children of Lamar County thanks to Denver “Uncle Jesse” Pyle and the tournament sponsors, who have all helped to make a difference in a child’s life. We lost Denver Pyle in 1997, but that great spirit of his remains and you will have a ball at this tournament.
According to the weather forecast for the weekend, Saturday should have a cool morning and a warm afternoon. Topwaters could be your best bet, but don’t forget a jerkbait, chatterbait, A-Rig, Wacky Rig and a spinnerbait. Pat Mayse fish have been pressured all year, and they’ve seen all these baits since spring, then summer, and up until now with this tournament, where they’ll see them again.
So, just think out of the box if your lures aren’t working. For example, if you are throwing worms and the fish won’t bite, try a color that is totally different, like maybe a strawberry color, which is sort of an old-school color. Do the same thing for any bait that should get a bite, but isn’t — a color change just might do the trick.
All we have to do is be at the right place, at the right time and have a little luck added in. On Pat Mayse right now, from the shallows out to about 15 feet is a pretty good bet. If you throw in a ditch, on a hump, or on brush or rock, that will raise your odds.
At this time, most of our lakes are below normal levels and most are clear to very lightly stained. Water temps are running in the 70s on most lakes. Low water and almost ideal water temps makes fishing good, but if a front moves in, it could slow fishing down. The important keys are cover and bait, and this situation is ideal for the morning topwater bite. With the water temps dropping, the fish get hungry. They’ll feed up for a day or two, then rest up for a day or two, so we’ve got our good days and bad. When it’s a good day, be sure to keep an eye out for baitfish movement. When you see those shad jumping, you know that the bass are chasing and feeding on them so just be ready — it’s time to go to “school.”
Fish smart, be safe, and I’ll see you on the lake.
