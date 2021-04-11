Last week, I covered a research paper investigating the origins of venom. The research team dug deep into the genomes of various venomous species and discovered the core metavenom network that lies at the heart of all reptiles and mammals that produce oral venom. Oral venoms are collections of proteins produced in the salivary glands of reptiles and mammals.
All reptiles and mammals might share the basic architecture to evolve a venom under the right conditions. Still, no group has taken that pathway more than snakes. The types of proteins in their venom and the delivery mechanism snakes use have been heavily modified by nature.
Our first slithery story is about Crotalus oreganus helleri, a.k.a. the Southern Pacific rattlesnake. When researchers extract venom from this species, one might predict they would have about the same type of venom? That hypothesis would be incorrect. Their venom composition can vary considerably from one snake to another, even in the same geographic region. The plot thickens when scientists compare venom composition in snakes from different geographic areas. The key to comprehending these differences boils down to understanding the selective pressures that these snakes experience in nature.
If you are a Southern Pacific rattlesnake, your venom is primarily used for capturing prey. The snakes that live in the flat desert lands of southern California have venom components that are classified as hemorrhagic and tissue-destroying. One major venom component of these snakes is proteins called metalloproteinases. Metalloproteinase is slow-acting and induces hemorrhagic activity by dissolving capillaries. The prey item may run a significant distance before succumbing to the venom. Tracking the doomed prey item’s path is nothing for the rattlesnake’s enhanced sense of smell, especially when the trail is unbroken and on flat land. The snake will arrive several minutes later at a partially digested meal courtesy of the hemorrhagic and tissue-destroying venom.
Travel just a few miles north from these snakes’ homes, and you enter the more mountainous southern California region. Here, you will find the same Southern Pacific rattlesnake, but the components in their venom differ markedly. The mountain-dwelling snakes have little to no metalloproteinases found in their species just a couple of miles away. The mountain snakes also produce large amounts of a neurotoxin called phospholipase A2 in their venom. This neurotoxin acts to block the release of the neurotransmitter acetylcholine, which causes muscle contractions. The venom paralyzes the prey item almost instantly.
If you are a snake living in the mountains, you cannot afford to let your prey item run very far. If your prey item were to leap from a rock and fall some distance through the air, your way of tracking its location would be broken, and you have lost your meal. Natural selection has favored high levels of neurotoxin where it matters. The mountain snakes require a fast-acting venom that prevents the prey item from escaping. In contrast, the flat desert land snakes benefit from the slower-acting digestive venom components.
Nature finely tunes the variations in venom composition that exist in snake populations, almost to perfection. As crucial as venom is to a snake, could nature ever scrap it altogether, turning a once venomous snake species into a non-venomous one? My next slithery tale will address that question.
