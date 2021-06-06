Pinning down my favorite topic amid all that’s possible in biology is nearly impossible. Still, in recent years the field of evolutionary developmental biology, or Evo/Devo, has been near the top of my list.
Admittedly, the details of Evo/Devo get pretty tricky to wrap your mind around, but what should one expect from a field that seeks to unlock the finer points of how bodies are made? The answer to so many questions has been and will be opened by studying this field of biology. For example, what was behind the transition of fish to amphibians? How did snakes lose their legs? Where did the hind limbs of dolphins and whales go? What causes the formation of different body types and organ systems in life? All of these questions and many more will be answered through the lens of Evo/Devo.
An article published this week in the journal Nature Communications adds to our understanding of limb formation and loss. It is titled “Control of mouse limb initiation and antero-posterior patterning by Meis transcription factors,” and it is free to read if you love the details. The authors report how the Meis family of transcription factors function during the development of limbs in mouse embryos. I will do my best to toss out the technical details and focus on the article’s main idea.
Transcription factors are proteins, and like all proteins, there is a specific genetic code in the DNA that makes them. Transcription factors function as tiny red flags in the genome and let the enzymes that copy DNA into RNA know where to begin. In other words, if they are locked into a region of the genome, then that region is now officially on and will produce whatever RNA that region codes for. Once made, the RNA often ends up at a ribosome in the cell and is translated into a new protein, which can have many functions. On the other hand, if no transcription factor is present, then that region of the genome is effectively off — no RNA is made. Thus, the wondrous interplay of transcription factor production plays a significant role in the outcomes of cellular life. These on/off switches control what cells make, how much they make and when they make it.
One way to find out what Meis transcription factors do in early development is to silence their function. When researchers turned off Meis in mouse embryos, they failed to make limbs. No Meis equals no legs. Species like snakes and legless lizards still have the mutated leftovers of genes that code for Meis-like transcription factors, but they no longer function.
Step one in genetics is learning what the genetic code and its products do. Step two is controlling it. Perhaps one day, growing back a lost limb or growing yourself a new heart in the lab will be child’s play.
One of the more exciting discoveries in Evo/Devo and the winner of the Nobel Prize in 1995 was that the base genes underlying the development of eyes, limbs or organs were universal. The genes that code for Meis transcription factors exist in all species that have or had four limbs. Google Evo/Devo, a song by A Capella Science, and enjoy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.