Weald Workers of Lamar County had its first Volunteer Appreciation gathering at Leon Williams Park on June 12, for which many volunteers came out to enjoy free food, cold drinks and fellowship in one of Paris’s beautifully litter-free parks — litter-free because of the group.
Weald Workers is a nonprofit organization dedicated to maintaining pollution-free environments in and around Paris. Through volunteer work, its mission is to “improve the quality of life and health of our community by preserving the natural beauty of Lamar County.”
Weald Workers was founded by Don Yarborough in 2006. Yarborough’s bold vision for the future of Weald Workers is “to establish chapters of our organization in counties throughout the state of Texas, thus placing our state at the forefront of environmental justice and stewardship as an example for other states to follow.”
Yarborough has always been a nature-lover and could not stand to see so many “personal dumping areas” along the Trail de Paris, where he would go hiking on weekends in 2006.
“There were thousands of beer bottles, used tires and even toilets people would just dump in this beautiful setting, so I said, ‘well, somebody has got to clean this place up and if I don’t do it, who will?’” he said.
He began cleaning with simple grit, perseverance and a 90-gallon trash bag in the beginning and didn’t stop until he had picked up every scrap of litter in the park. Once this was done, he said, “well, why stop here?” Thus, Weald Workers of Lamar County was born.
It’s important to Yarborough to combat the stigma around trash pick-up.
“To many minds, only the homeless or criminals sentenced to community service pick up litter. That is absolutely an unspoken social fallacy. We wish to break that stigma and empower others to join us in this fight against pollution. We invite fellow activists to proudly step up to the plate and join us so they can have the comfort and confidence of a team,” he said.
Truly, the long-term goal of this organization goes much deeper than aesthetics. Yarborough wanted to “address the elephant in the room” right away and make it clear he knows “picking up litter is a never-ending task: what is picked up today will be there again tomorrow. So you might ask: what do we really hope to accomplish here?”
Yarborough said Weald Workers certainly has the direct goal of removing trash, in which “frequency is the key,” but an equally imperative, indirect goal is inspiring joy and mental wellness in volunteers who want to take pride in their community and give back in this simple way.
Taisley Scoggins of Paris is one such volunteer who was one of the first members to join up in 2007. She has done hundreds of trash pick-ups since then. In recent years, she started the group’s social media page on Facebook, which has been significantly helpful.
“We had 12 people the other day and got that park cleaned up in no time,” Scoggins said.
When asked what motivates her to get off the couch and take action time and time again, Scoggins said, “I just didn’t want to be a person that knows there is a problem with our environment and doesn’t do anything to help. This helps the environment, but it also helps people psychologically. Just because some neighborhoods are in lower tax brackets than others does not mean they don’t deserve to have just as much pride in their surroundings. What we do helps people feel good about where they live and every single person deserves that.
“We want people to know that we appreciate every little thing the volunteers do,” she added. “Please do not feel like you have to stay the whole hour or anything like that. We just want to keep this thing going and growing for as long as possible, so every little bit helps. We are strengthened every time we see a new face, whether they walk 10 steps or 10,000 with us. That encouragement goes so far to keep us going on those hot days when it feels easy to get discouraged.”
Yarborough reiterated that it is “all about recidivism.” He highly prioritizes showing his appreciation to volunteers “who are the lifeblood of this organization.” He has other fellowship activities in the works, such as Woodland Meditation Workshops and Camp and Clean, plus youth activities by Roots and Shoots coming up in the near future.
“Please come out and join us for the work and fun of improving our community and remember, be part of the solution, not part of the pollution,” he said.
Weald Workers meets at 10 a.m. each morning on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday for trash pick-up gatherings. Contact Yarborough at wealdworkers@gmail.com to get involved or show up to the weekly locations designated on the group’s social media page at Facebook.com/WealdWorkers.
