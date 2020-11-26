Happy Thanksgiving to all — and I hope everybody has a great one. You know, it really makes no difference if you spend Thanksgiving at home with the usual feast in the dining room or in a campground on some lake, as long as you are with family. Either one is good, but if you happened to be camped on a lake, say Pat Mayse, with a good camp fire and maybe some crappie cooking in the fish fryer, you might just have the right idea.
In the early morning hours just after daylight you could do some bass fishing. A good area for some topwater action is along the riprap at the dam. Buzzbaits, walking baits, chatter baits (bladed jigs) and if you happen to have a Scrounger in your box, just put a swim bait trailer in a shad pattern on and get ready for some fun. Another good area: in and around main lake and secondary points that have some type of cover — wood, rock or irregular bottom structure that is close to deeper water. Maybe in the afternoon, after a meal around the campfire, do a little crappie fishing over some of the many brush piles in 18 to 20 feet of water with either crappie minnows or jigs.
Just maybe you might want to do some catfishing from shore with the campfire going. Whatever choice you make will be a Thanksgiving to remember. After that wonderful meal and a nap, you’ll have some time to think about Christmas because it’s right around the corner.
Back to the lakes — this time of year our conditions are changing; water temperatures are dropping, some days we have cloud cover and other days bluebird skies. Shad are on the move to shallow areas, while some fish are remaining on or in cover on points so they can ambush those shad as they move to the backs of the coves. Right now, the key to locating the bass is shad. Sometimes it’s easy because the bass are feeding aggressively, but some days they aren’t feeding at all. For the non-aggressive fish, repeated casts to a likely target is necessary. Sometimes it could take six or seven casts to the same target to get bit.
Fishing Reports
Bob Sandlin: Water lightly stained; 63 degrees; 0.82 feet low. Black bass are good on shad like crankbaits, bladed spinners and poppers in 6 to 18 feet near brush, rocks and boat docks. Crappie are good on small minnows and jigs in brush piles and bridges in 15 to 25 feet. Catfish are good on cut bait in 12 to 25 feet near baited holes.
Caddo: Water stained; 64 degrees; 0.35 feet high. Largemouth bass are good in shallow water, working jerk baits, spinners and jigs in 3 to 5 feet. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs near brush piles and timber near a drop-off or creek channel. White bass are good on white or silver slabs in the main lake. Chain pickerel are slow. Catfish are good on punch bait, cut bait and nightcrawlers in 7 to 20 feet fishing baited holes near channels and timber edges.
Cooper: Water slightly stained; 63 degrees; 3.97 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on plastic worms, shad like crankbaits and skirted jigs in 2 to 15 feet. The white bass and hybrids are good in 20 to 35 feet with live bait and slabs and over humps, ridges and near main lake drop-offs. Crappie are good with minnows and jigs on brush piles and timber near creek channels. Catfish are fair on cut bait and in punch bait 8 to 25 feet.
Fork: Water lightly stained; 64 degrees; 2.14 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on skirted jigs, crankbaits and spinners near heavy timber, roadbeds, brushy points and rocky shorelines. White and yellow bass are fair in deeper water with slabs, small swimbaits and jigging spoons. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in 14 to 25 feet in brush piles and standing timber near creek ledges or drop-offs. Catfish are good on punch bait and cut bait in 8 to 24 feet.
Sulphur Springs: Water lightly stained; 63 degrees; 3.16 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on finesse worms and medium-sized crankbaits near brush piles, creek ledges and fallen timber. Crappie are good on minnows in 13 to 28 feet near brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are fair on cut shad and punch bait in 6 to 18 feet.
Tawakoni: Water lightly stained; 63-67 degrees; 1.48 feet low. Catfish are excellent on live bait, punch bait and cut bait. Largemouth Bass are good on crankbaits, finesse worms, football jigs and swimbaits. White bass and hybrid stripers are excellent on live bait and slabs, with some fish schooling on the surface. Use sonar to locate fish in deeper water near ridges, flats and humps in the main lake. Crappie are excellent on minnows and jigs around brush piles, docks and bridge pilings.
Broken Bow: Elevation below normal, water 66 degrees. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits and spoons around brush structure, points and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and standing timber.
Hugo: Elevation above normal, water 61 degrees and murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, along channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, river channel, shorelines and standing timber.
Lower Mountain Fork: Elevation normal, water clear. Rainbow trout good on midges, PowerBait, small lures tube jigs and worms along creek channels and spillway.
McGee Creek: Elevation below normal, water 61 degrees. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits and tube jigs around brush structure, channels, points and rocks. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver, dough bait and stinkbait along creek channels and river channel.
Pine Creek: Elevation dropping, water clear. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits and spoons along creek channels and points. Crappie fair on minnows around brush structure. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver and worms along creek channels and main lake.
Texoma: Elevation below normal, water 66. striped bass good on live shad along flats and main lake. Striped bass are feeding good throughout most of the day. Reading electronics is key to finding good schools of fish. There have been some reports of dead sticking being productive. White bass fair on live shad along flats and main lake. White bass are mixed with schools of striper and are feeding on live shad. Diving birds are marking feeding schools feeding on the surface throughout the lake. Largemouth bass are good fishing plastic worms, bladed spinners and jerk baits in 2 to 12 feet. Crappie are fair on minnows near boathouses, timber, creek ledges and brush piles in 15 to 25 feet. Blue catfish good on cut bait and shad around docks. Blue cats are being caught near cleaning stations using cut bait or whole shad.
Fish smart, be safe, and I’ll see you on the lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.