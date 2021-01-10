• 4M Ranch, Pattonville, Texas, is a new member of the American Angus Association, reports Mark McCully, CEO of the national breed organization headquartered in Saint Joseph, Missouri.
The American Angus Association, with more than 25,000 active adult and junior members, is the largest beef breed association in the world. Its computerized records include detailed information on over 19 million registered Angus.
For more information about Angus cattle and the American Angus Association, visit angus.org.
• Fire Controlman 1st Class Tapfuma Walker, right, of Paris, Texas, assigned to Navy Recruiting Station Killeen, Talent Acquisition Onboarding Center Capital City, has been awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal and the Navy Recruiting Service Ribbon by Cmdr. Michael Files, commanding officer, Navy Talent Acquisition Group San Antonio.
Walker, a 2006 graduate of Paris High School, was awarded the medal for his professional expertise and hard-charging attitude. His efforts played a key role in the command attaining the FY 2018 Most Improved District of the Year, the FY 2020 Pre-Covid Era Bronze Recruiting “R” and the FY 2020 Post-Covid Era Gold Recruiting “R” Awards.
NTAG San Antonio’s area of responsibility includes two TAOCs which manage more than 34 Navy recruiting stations and Navy officer recruiting stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory.
• Seth Moses, of Paris, has been named to the South Plains College Fall 2020 deans list. South Plains College is in Levelland, Texas.
Moses was among more than 700 students named to the Fall 2020 deans list.
To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.25 or higher and complete a minimum of 12 credit hours.
