Priscilla McAnally has a long history with the Paris Public Library.
“I started going to the Paris Public Library when I was 10 years old,” she said recently. “My family moved here in 1966, when I was nine. Becoming a librarian was something I was always interested in.”
As a student at Paris ISD, McAnally said she was influenced by the school librarians. She also had an aunt and a cousin who were librarians, so her interest in libraries came to her naturally.
After graduation, McAnally attended East Texas State University, and graduated with a Bachelors degree in history.
“The school didn’t offer a bachelors in library science and I had to choose something,” she said. “It was always one of my favorite subjects.”
After working at The Paris News for 10 years as a proof reader, McAnally went back to school to get her degree in library science, commuting daily to the University of North Texas in Denton. She graduated in 1992 with a Master’s degree.
In February of 1993, she started at the Paris Public Library, as the reference librarian.
“I loved doing that job, finding the information people were looking for,” she said. “I always took pride in finding something someone needed, whether it was in our library or I had to go to another source. And if I couldn’t find the answer, I could find someone who could answer the question.”
Her position at the reference desk led to a promotion to assistant director of the library, a post she held for 12 years, before she became director. She has been at that job for just shy of 15 years.
McAnally retired at the end of December 2020, two months shy of 28 years.
Some things have changed during that time, she said.
“The technology has changed, but not the people,” she said. “I started out working with 3 by 5 index cards for what was in our library. Now I can go online to the Textshare data bases of the Texas State Library and find legitimate, trustworthy sources I can copy and scan or arrange to borrow their book.”
“For a lot of people the idea of a book has changed, but for me a book is a printed document in my hand. I know a lot of people who still want to hold that book in their hand.”
According to McAnally, the PPL has about 88,000 items — books, DVDs, CDs and magazines — in the collections and another 70,000 available digitally. In the last quarter of century, she says the users of the library hasn’t changed that much.
“The number of teens using the library has declined somewhat,” she said. “But we still have a ton of kids coming to the library. Older readers are still coming, too.”
McAnally said the number of employees at the PPL has been stable over the years with about 30 people working at the library in the time she has been there.
“We’ve always gotten compliments on our staff and on our customer service, on how friendly the employees are and how helpful they are,” she said. “We’ve always stressed customer service.”
Otherwise, very little has changed at the library during McAnally’s tenure, she said.
“The library was expanded in 1987, before I began here,” she said. “We got new carpet in 2008, new paint now and again and new chairs. It was interesting when we began to get a lot more audio books and we had to swap out the audio section for the video section when one expanded and the other dwindled.”
According to McAnally, the entire roof has been replaced in the last six years or so and the landscaping was refreshed about three years ago when the Council of Garden Clubs disbanded and donated their funds to the library. She also pointed out the addition last year of the “deck,” a multi-level, landscaped area behind the library offering readers some sunny, or shady, areas to relax outdoors. The area features a colorful mural on the retaining wall between the open space and the library’s parking lot.
“The library has needed more room since I started there,” she added. “But expansion is problematic. There is a basement under the library, but there are no serious plans to do anything right now. The building works like it is.”
McAnally said she plans to travel for pleasure now that she is retired, as soon as it is safe.
“I’d planned another trip to London for after I retired,” she said. “I love it there; I’d be there right now if it wasn’t for the pandemic.”
She hopes the city will find a new director soon, perhaps one more forceful and innovative than she was.
“I hope they get someone who comes in with fresh ideas and a new perspective on what can be done with that building,” she added. “I don’t think I did it wrong. I’d just like to see someone saying ‘Hey, let’s do this.’”
