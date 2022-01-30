In 2001, American author Ann Patchett published her fourth novel, a poignant look at a small group of haves and have-nots and what they have in common, during a guerilla army take-over of a private party that they hoped would lead to freeing all political prisoners in this unnamed South American country.
In 2014, the Chicago Lyric Opera commissioned Peruvian composer Jimmy Lopez to use the book to create a new opera, with a libretto by Pulitzer prize- winning playwright Nilo Cruz. It premiered in Chicago in 2015, and was subsequently screened by PBS. In 2018, Patchett’s book became a film, “Bel Canto,” directed by Paul Weitz, with a screenplay by Weitz and Anthony Weintraub. It is currently streaming on Prime. I must admit to being quite taken with Patchett’s book. I couldn’t put it down, and have found myself thinking about it occasionally.
It’s a simple story: A dinner party is being given to celebrate the birthday of a Japanese industrialist, in hopes that he will build a factory there that will help lift the economy. They know Katsumi Hosokawa is an opera buff and fan of singer Roxanne Coss, whom he has heard in opera houses all over the world. The government has paid a very high fee to persuade Ms. Coss to attend and sing for their guest. He is coming because she is singing.
A handsome gathering of dignitaries attends, hosted in their mansion by the vice president and his wife. But just in the middle of Ms. Coss’ opening aria, the electricity goes out, shots are fired, and guerilla soldiers flood the downstairs -- pistol-whipping the vice president and demanding to know the whereabouts of the president. Their information was that he was to be there. The VP admits that the president stayed home to watch a favorite TV show.
The soldiers, some of whom are just kids, are stunned. He was to be their hostage. Now they have a bunch of dressed up foreigners, the staff, the vice president, and an opera singer, but no one who could actually order the release of all political prisoners and possibly arrange for safe passage for them.
The pleasure of the book, and in some regard the film, is watching these people, who begin their relationship with such violence, begin to understand and appreciate each other as time passes. Friendships form, love affairs begin, what began as something to be feared begins to be enjoyed as time seems to stop and lives are put on hold.
One of the most telling scenes is one in which Carmen, a very young guerilla soldier asks Hosokawa’s translator, Gen, if he is happy, and he replies, “Yes, but this can’t last.” And Carmen says, “But we live here now.” Such is her naivete.
I had no idea that this film was floating around out there somewhere. It faced an uphill battle when it was released, and was yanked and I suppose held for streaming. Lucky us.
The fact that Ken Watanabe was in it, playing Hosokawa, was a huge draw for me, and he never disappoints. Julianne Moore gave a believable performance as the diva, coached as she was in lip syncing by Renee Fleming – who dubbed the singing. I was impressed by the director’s ability to rein in the inevitable sense of foreboding, hiding it in the more playful give and take that would arise between people forced to live together for a month.
See you at the movies.
