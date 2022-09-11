Not everything good is new.
In our disposable society, we tend to overlook those places and items that, as the Old Man used to say, “brung us.” Most of the things that brung us are comforting, a touchstone if you will.
I like old campgrounds with space between the sites. My favorite places to camp are in national forests, and it’s been years since I set up a tent far away from everyone. Things might have changed, but I prefer to drive into a forested campground in New Mexico, Colorado, Wyoming, or even Montana and drive around until I find a site that fits my mood that day.
Once the camp is secure, I enjoy walking down the wooded road to a pipe standing beside the entrance where you drop a few dollars in an envelope and stuff it into a hollow post set in the ground.
One thing I’d like to do is put an old-school camper on the back of my pickup and head for the mountains to see the trees change as autumn arrives. It wouldn’t be the same for me as the War Department, because I’m colorblind, but the colors I see are satisfying enough.
Old KOA campgrounds are fun, too.
We’re both Baby Boomers, and midcentury everything is fun for us.
Those who follow me on Facebook know that the War Department and I love motor courts from the 1930s through the 1960s. All that neon and architecture reminds me of vacations with the family that ranged from LA back in 1964 to Illinois and Tennessee.
The Old Man had two requirements for those old motels. He always checked the roof to see if they had watercoolers, if they didn’t advertise “Refrigerated Air,” we kept going. They also had to have color TV, something we didn’t own until the 70s, and a pool that was sometimes only a few centimeters larger than a postage stamp.
Classic pickups are a favorite, though I don’t own one because I’m not a mechanic and have no intention of crawling under a truck every Saturday to fix a leak.
The War Department once decided she wanted to return to her roots. She looked for weeks until she found a vintage 1966 Mustang. I tried to talk her out of it, but she insisted on test driving it.
Five-foot-two and 90 pounds soaking wet, she’d been spoiled by power steering and front disk brakes over the years. Excited as a kid on Christmas, she dropped behind the wheel and while I watched from the curb, she turned onto the street … by using both hands on the inside of the wheel and pulling for all she was worth.
The car’s brake lights came on at the end of the block and she made a U-turn before returning with wide eyes.
“I had to use both feet to brake!”
We filed that pleasant memory of driving old vehicles away and vowed never to revisit them.
With dove season here, I’m looking forward to going out next week with the Hunting Club. I’ll take my old reliable, Remington 1100 shotgun. I know there are guys who buy the newest shotguns on the market, cold blue barrels and hand-rubbed walnut stocks, but this one is old, special and plain.
I bought it back in 1977, after saving up $179 dollars over the course of several months. I was so proud of it that I took it into where I worked to show it off. I’d go to jail over that today, because it was a middle school where I taught.
On occasion, and it’s been a good long while, I’ll take my paternal grandaddy’s old twelve-gauge out of the case. It’s big, heavy, and I usually miss with it, but I like to think about the history that comes with his gun.
The story is that while he was out plowing one summer day in the Lamar County river bottoms, the house caught fire. It seems part of the ceiling collapsed and fell into a pan of grease on the stove. That old place went up so fast, all my grandmother could do was grab the gun, run outside and fire off both barrels so Grandpa could hear.
Apparently the field wasn’t that far away, but by the time he arrived, the house was gone, and all they and the kids had left to their names was the clothes they wore, and that shotgun which he gave to the Old Man after he quit hunting.
One bedroom in our house is called the antique room. It’s where we have the first furniture my maternal grandmother ever owned. We refinished the bed, dresser and chest when the Redhead was a kid, and she used it until she left for college.
The walls are decorated with the first hoe the War Department’s dad ever bought. He saved his money in the late 1930s for that simple tool and kept it all those years. It’s worn, the blade is curved from sharpening over the decades, and it hangs with the support of two hay hooks he used.
An old disassembled quilt rack is another decoration, along with a percussion rifle, black and white family photos reaching back to the ‘40s, landscapes of the Teton mountains I shot in 1980, a coal oil lamp, metal desk fan, and a 60-year-old rocking chair that creaks and squall when anyone sits in it.
My sister-in-law rolled her eyes the other day when I mentioned I still had many of my old toys on top of our bookshelves. We like old things, and are reluctant to get rid of them, because the memories make us smile.
Old things keep us grounded, in my opinion, and I wish people would stop trading up so much. Maybe we’d all be happier if we did.
Reavis Z. Wortham is an award-winning novelist and outdoor writer with family ties to Lamar County. He is the author of “The Texas Job.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.