The phone in my shirt pocket awoke with a loud noir piano rift, startling me so much I missed a passing dove. I learned many years ago to keep the ringer turned up in the field. I had a flip phone in that same shirt pocket many years ago and it fell out when I picked up a dove in just such a field.
My later brother-in-law, Robbie, was sitting about fifty yards away with the War Department that day. She wasn’t hunting, merely giving everyone the business when they missed, and that included me. She gave me so much grief that I chose my shots carefully so I wouldn’t miss, thus incurring her comments about “The Great Outdoorsman.”
She left her brother alone, because his theory was always to throw up as much lead as possible, fully expecting to miss about half his shots, and hoping a bird would fly into the pattern. Since she’d grown up with that attitude of his, she spent most of her time harassing the Hunting Club membership.
That day, I hit a dove that dropped quite a distance out in the stubble field and picked it up. I’d been back about half an hour when I noticed my cellphone was gone. Knowing the ringer was silenced, I gave them instructions to call over and over, hoping I could hear it vibrate over the catcalls and thunder of two dozen shotguns.
I walked out in the cut stalks to where the bird fell and wandered around head down and slow, like a zombie. Birds flew overhead. Guns boomed around me. Birds fell, none of them my own, and before long, the guys got in on the War Department’s action.
“Hey Rev, while you’re out there and not shooting, would you pick up my birds?”
“I think you should look over there!”
“Forget the phone and get to hunting. You can get a new one tomorrow!”
“Any day now, you’re turning the birds!
“Hey! Zombies shuffle more!”
Somehow, the shooting slowed and I heard a soft buzz. Hoping it wasn’t a rattlesnake, I honed in on the sound and found the phone, lying half under a maize stalk. I picked up and answered.
“Hey! I found it.”
Robbie’s voice came through loud and clear.
“Then get out of the field.”
So when my phone rang in my pocket last year, I jumped. It was Wrong Willie. “What?”
“You getting any shots?”
“You’d hear them if I was. And you made me miss the only one that’s been by in the last fifteen minutes.”
“You should have picked this spot. They’re passing over that tree out there in the field, then coming over this corner.”
“I’d have been there if you hadn’t called it first.”
“I know you. I figured you hear all the shooting and come over to horn in on my spot when I said I’d hunt here.”
I walked up behind him and spoke loud and clear.
“I did.”
“Jeeze!” He nearly jumped out of his boots. “I didn’t hear you coming up. I thought you were way over there.” He pointed.
“I was when we first got in the field, but I kept following the birds and drifted around to that side. Then they started coming in where I’d been at first, so I went over there, and now that you interrupted my shooting, I figured I’d come over here and talk so I wouldn’t have to hold that stinkin’ device with one hand at the same time I’m trying to shoot.”
“I didn’t ask for a play by play.”
Two birds came straight in. Willie shouldered his shotgun.
“I got the left.”
“I wanted the left.”
He fired earlier than I would have, and his bird folded. The shot flared mine and it cut across to Willie’s side. He shot again, missed, and picked it up on the third shell.
I flicked the safety back on.
“You did that on purpose.”
“Maybe.”
“Well, anyway, I was getting bored over there and figured I’d come over and visit a while.”
We watched birds fly past just out of range. Willie sighed.
“We need more people around this field.”
“You say that every year.”
“I mean it every year.
“One of the best times we ever had was that day you and I were sitting in those thick mesquites growing around what was left of a big old dead oak in the middle of that pasture. Remember that tree?”
“Lordy. They were all incoming shots heading for those bare limbs.”
“Once they got started. We sat there for almost an hour at first and then wham!” I shook my head, watching birds fly over where I’d just been. “You scared the pee-waddlin’ out of me though when you took that first bird. I wasn’t expecting it.”
He laughed.
“Paid you back for moving in on my territory that day.”
“I still owe you for that one.”
“Yeah, right.”
Another pair appeared, flying low and fast, intent on our corner.
“I got left again.” Willie waited.
I plucked the phone from my pocket, thumbed up Willie’s number, and pushed the call button. His phone barked an extremely loud, annoying klaxon horn ring tone. He jumped, and I shot both birds.
“Now, we’re even on that day we were talking about.” I cackled.
He shot me a disgusted look.
“I still owe you for a few minutes ago.”
His eyes widened with understanding. Rattled, he missed the next three shots on passing birds and I felt a lot better.
I just love bird hunting with the boys.
