‘We’re going fishing!!! Yay!!!”
Riley’s scream cut completely through my head, since she was sitting only three inches away in our souped-up golf cart. At my six-year-old granddaughter’s announcement, the other two in the seat behind me chimed in.
“Yay!!!” Logan and Parker, ages five and four, were just as loud.
There was a two-second delay as we continued down our neighborhood street, then ten-month-old Baby Caden chimed in from the War Department’s lap.
“Ya-jabberdy-gobbley-gook.”
The kids were so keyed up, you could feel it like the wind in our faces. They’d been wanting to fish for a couple of weeks, but the heat and humidity was more than I could take. Then, Tuesday morning’s unseasonably cool weather was perfect.
Our housing edition has several small … lakes (as they call them) … scattered throughout the rows and rows of houses. One in particular is fished hard by neighborhood kids, and I figured there would be bream the little ones could catch.
However, four kids six and under are hard to manage even at home and in the pool. Throw in mud, sloping banks, fish hooks, worms, the inability to cast more than a few feet, one toddler who thinks he’s as big as the others and the fact that the War Department has only one usable hand right now, I wasn’t looking forward to the expedition at all.
Oh, yeah, forgot to mention, in an effort to manhandle a 400-pound refrigerator, she lost the battle and sliced two fingers on her left hand to the bone. The tendon in her ring finger was severed, and after she had surgery to tie everything back together, she’s unable to use that hand for several weeks.
NOTE: Never hold onto the bottom of a refrigerator, especially if it’s falling. There’s nothing more than bent sheet metal under there, as we found out.
So with her left hand out of action, it was all up to me on the fishing front. I wanted to do it the old school way, too. We’d dug up half the garden to get enough worms that the kids insisted on playing with.
At least they’re not squeamish.
We arrived and I pulled the golf cart under a nice shade tree and the kids bailed out, charging as fast as they could to the water
“Don’t fall in!”
I grinned at the War Department who was also headed toward the tank, led by Baby Caden.
“That’ll keep ‘em from falling in.”
“I know, but I’d feel bad if I didn’t warn them.”
“Kinda like, if you fall out of that tree and break your leg, don’t come running to me, crying.”
“Sort of.”
Riley was already back, opening the worm box.
“I want to play with them.”
“Don’t spill ‘em.”
We scooped them back inside and I took the box away from her. Parker ran back, grabbed his fishing rod, sans bait, and held it out.
“I need a worm on here.”
“You sure do, but the first thing I’m going to do is bend down the barbs on all three of these.”
“Why?”
“So that when you catch your sister, or your cousin, or you or me, I can get the hook out easier.”
After making the hooks somewhat safer, I threaded on a worm and laid the rod down.
“No one goes down there until they’re all baited.”
They were jumping up and down, shouting as if we were all socially distanced times ten. I baited the second hook. They ran to the cooler on the back of the cart and drank down everything we’d brought.
By that time, I was ready.
“Come get your gear and let’s fish.”
Baby Caden was trying to wade into the tank, but the War Department held him back as he howled in frustration.
I wanted to howl also, because Riley cast once, then immediately tangled the bobber, weight, and hook around the tip so badly it looked like a bird nest.
Then Parker’s reel came apart. He wasn’t happy.
“Look at this!”
“I can see that. Let me…”
Logan pulled long blonde hair from her eyes and held out her rod.
“Fish got my bait.”
Wanting to keep at least one hook in the water, I knelt to fetch a worm when Baby Caden jumped on my back, then climbed over one shoulder like a monkey to get on my knee.
“Pish.”
“My line’s still tangled!”
“My reel’s broke!”
“I lost my bait again.”
“Already?” I wrestled Baby Caden to the ground, feeling like I was swarmed by monkeys.
The War Department stood to the side with her wrapped, bandaged cast held in the air.
“Fishing with grandkids is a little different, isn’t it?”
“It sure is. Keeping seven kids fishing is going to be hard today.”
She frowned.
“There are only four.”
“That’s not what it feels like. Fishing is supposed to be relaxing for everyone.”
I counted heads. She was right. There were only four.
“It’s relaxing for their parents.” She picked Baby Caden up with one hand. “They’re all at work.”
“And I thought retirement was going to take all the stress out of my life.”
She cackled at that and knelt to scoop up the spilled worms again.
