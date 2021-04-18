My last two articles covered oral venoms, one of nature’s most exciting and valuable adaptations. The first article discussed the recent discovery of a metavenom network in all living reptiles and mammals today. To explore this topic more, please search the title of the journal article, “An ancient, conserved gene regulatory network led to the rise of oral venom systems.” The ability of nature to favor the evolution of oral venom may have deep roots. Still, no species can compete with snakes when it comes to following the path leading to complex oral venoms.
The second installment in our venom story demonstrated the power of positive selection occurring in the same species of snake living just a few miles apart. Here, the interplay of environment and genes can favor a slow-acting toxin in one region and a fast-acting toxin in another area. To explore the details, search the journal article “Intraspecific venom variation in the medically significant Southern Pacific Rattlesnake (Crotalus oreganus helleri): Biodiscovery, clinical and evolutionary implications.”
Positive selection is no doubt a potent tool. Variations exist in all populations due to a variety of mutations and sexual recombination of genes. Natural environments can favor some gene variants over others and drive species populations in various directions, but what happens when nature relaxes a bit? Could a species take a path that leads them to a highly evolved venom and delivery system and then scrap it? The 2005 journal article titled “Putting the brakes on snake venom evolution: the unique molecular evolutionary patterns of Aipysurus eydouxii (Marbled sea snake) phospholipase A2 toxins” tells such a story.
Marbled sea snake ancestors once had the same deadly venom as their sea snake cousins, but a change in their diet took them down the path of relaxed selection. Sea snakes are in the same boat as the Southern Pacific rattlesnakes living in the mountains. They need their prey item to die quickly to avoid losing a meal. When hunting prey underwater, the ability to track the trail that a prey item took once it is bitten becomes significantly reduced. Nature has heavily favored fast-acting neurotoxins like phospholipase A2 that paralyze prey items quickly. The ancestor of marbled sea snakes once took this same path. However, as their diet shifted to feeding on fish eggs, the positive selection for fangs, well-developed venom glands and neurotoxins began to fade.
The genes coding for marbled sea snake fangs, venom glands and deadly neurotoxins developed mutations that would be bad for a snake feeding on fish but are meaningless to a snake eating eggs. When natural selection turns a blind eye to mutations, once critical structures and proteins can lose function. Marble sea snakes no longer have fangs, and their venom glands are significantly reduced in size. The gene coding for the deadly phospholipase A2 toxins has picked up a deletion that renders it non-toxic.
A change in diet has taken a once venomous sea snake species down the path of relaxed selection. Fangs, large venom glands, and paralyzing neurotoxins are no longer vital for catching prey if you are eating eggs.
Nature can drive the evolution of incredible venoms and their delivery systems and then take it all away under the right conditions.
