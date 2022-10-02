Olivia Wilde’s second stab at directing, “Don’t Worry Darling,” a film that premiered at the Venice Film Festival this past summer, was a bit of a disappointment — in that it was all sizzle and no steak.
The sizzle was the passionate love-making by its starring couple, played by Harry Styles and Florence Pugh. That and the lush and colorful Fifties neighborhood that provided the backdrop for this “Stepford Wives” sibling.
The story pulls you on like a boot, These lovely young women rise and cook breakfast every morning, see their husbands off with a kiss and a lunch box. The men all back their cars out simultaneously and the women wave to each other, then walk back in to hear their hour with Frank on the radio, as they clean and polish their house, making sure they are finished, dressed and meet their husband with a kiss, a smile and a drink when he arrives back home later that day.
Frank, played by Chris Pine, is the founder of the Victory Project, where all the men work. But what do they do, exactly? They hint that it’s top secret. But not everyone is buying it. Florence Pugh plays Alice, who begins to doubt the sanctity of their little corner of the world (in the desert) when she sees the wife next door on her roof, cutting her own throat. Men in red jumpsuits hurry to cart her away.
While riding the trolley from their little town (called Victory), she sees a plane go down, on the other side of the hill where the Victory offices are located. The trolley driver won’t go there, “I could lose my job for leaving the trolley.” But Alice isn’t afraid. She climbs the hill that is Victory’s headquarters, an up-side-down beanie-looking thing with dark windows, and bangs on the door. No one comes and things go black. She wakes in her bed, remembering some strange hallucinations and with her husband, Jack, destroying the kitchen to make dinner.
Frank takes an interest in Alice. She’s a wild card. You can see him watching her, and trying to decide whether she can be tamed. And he’s just the man to do it. But first she needs treatment — electric shock for one. The treatment stirs up old memories, like the fact that Alice was a present-day surgeon in her former life. Something she enjoyed. How did Jack trick her into living in Frank’s simulated community. And how do they get out.
Harry Styles is a singer, who used to be with the boy band “One Direction,” but pursued his own career after the band split in 2016. He has been in one other movie, a bit part in “Dunkirk.” There was quite a bit of controversy during production, primarily over letting Shia La Boeuf go. Several of the women on set complained that they did not feel safe around him. Wilde replaced him with Harry Styles, her current partner. Wilde also cut out the part of Bunny, Alice’s neighbor and best friend, for herself.
Toward the end of the film we think we understand the final trope of the film. Victory means safety. Living in a safe environment is what all these men signed up for. But for a couple of parties that go wrong, this film could almost be called moribund. Surprising, since I saw Wilde’s debut film, “Booksmart,” a teen comedy that is hilarious.
Toni Clem is a Paris resident and has been writing Deja View for more than 30 years.
