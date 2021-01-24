Antioxidants — we hear the term often, and we know to eat our berries, nuts and green leafy vegetables. But what exactly are antioxidants? Isn’t oxygen good?
Contrary to the name, no oxygen needs to be present for a substance to become “oxidized.” Oxidation is actually a term describing a chemical reaction in which a substance loses an electron. Think of rust on an old bumper. That rust is the result of an oxidation reaction.
The damaged substances oxidation leaves behind are called free radicals, and these are the things that can wreak havoc on healthy cells. Waste products generated from food digestion, cigarette smoke or environmental pollution cause free radicals to circulate through the body “rusting” blood vessels and healthy tissue.
Antioxidants sacrifice some of their own electrons to neutralize those free radicals in our bodies and help protect against oxidative stress. Oxidative stress has been directly linked to heart disease, stroke, cancers, arthritis, Parkinson’s dementia and countless other inflammatory conditions.
Interestingly, most academic studies done on isolated antioxidant supplements have not shown any tangible health benefit. It seems like many things in medicine, the best sources of antioxidants are whole fruits and vegetables.
This theme seems to pop up more and more in nutritional research, and it is no surprise to me. Consider vitamin E as an example. There are eight different known chemical forms of vitamin E found in foods, but most mass-produced supplements contain only one. It seems that the whole is greater than the sum of its parts, and naturally occurring antioxidants seem to work best in combination with other chemicals in plants like polyphenols and macronutrients like fiber.
Consider adding the following to one of your meals today:
Purple cabbage: Purple cabbage is a superfood that is rich in vitamins C, K and A. The antioxidants known as anthocyanins (the same compound that gives berries their vibrant colors) reduce inflammation and help purple cabbage edge out its green cousin for health benefits.
Artichokes: Especially high in an antioxidant known as chlorogenic acid, artichokes are particularly good at helping reduce the risk of certain types of cancers and type 2 diabetes. Interestingly, boiling and steaming can increase the antioxidant content.
Blueberries: Believed to contain the highest amount of antioxidants among all commonly consumed fruits, blueberries contain antioxidants that are specifically linked to both reducing the risk of heart disease and the decline in brain function that tends to happen with age.
Pecans: In addition to healthy fat and minerals, pecans are high in antioxidants. In one study, people who consumed a large percentage of their daily calories from pecans had about a 30% decrease in oxidized LDL (known commonly as “bad” cholesterol)
Dark Chocolate: It is always fun to add chocolate to any “good for you” list, and this time is no exception. Like the foods mentioned above, the cocoa content of dark chocolate makes it a healthier alternative to other common sweets. Try to buy higher than 70% cacao for the best antioxidant benefit.
Remember, food is medicine. I encourage you to continue to try and add whole fruits and vegetables to your nutrition plan to feel the healing effects of antioxidants.
