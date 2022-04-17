‘My wife hates it when I clip my toenails in the kitchen.”
Wrong Willie’s declaration didn’t bother any of the Hunting Club membership gathered around the larger corner booth in Doreen’s 14 HR Eat Gas Now Café. But it sure sparked Doreen’s interest.
“Don’t any of y’all go to clipping anything over there! I’ve warned you about that before, especially when Jerry Wayne cut his toenails that time. It was disgusting!”
In response, Jerry Wayne raised the offending foot as if it had deceived him.
“See?” Willie rested his chin on one hand. “Jan said I need to either cut them when she’s not home, or when we’re out hunting somewhere, but I usually don’t have my big clippers when we’re hunting, and the time I tried to use a pocket knife didn’t work, if y’all remember.”
Doc sipped his coffee, frowned at the contents of the cup, and put it on the table.
“You still have that scar from it?”
“Sure do.” Willie started to take off his hunting boot, but stopped when Doreen glared at us. “I’ll show you later.”
The conversation reminded me of something I’d forgotten. I had a pair of fingernail clippers in my pocket and dug them out, keeping an eye on Doreen.
“My old college roomie hated to hear me cut my fingernails. He said that calcium click drove him nuts.”
I dug out the clippers, slipped the phone from my pocket, and dialed him up. Putting the phone on speaker, I laid it on the table and readied the clippers. Doreen turned to do something behind the counters and Chuck answered.
“Hey, Rev.”
I clipped one fingernail and he wailed, just as I expected. Unfortunately, the nail flew across the table and landed in Doc’s coffee. I hung up before Chuck could give me a cussing.
Doc sighed.
“Doreen, could you bring me another cup and some fresh coffee?”
Frowning, she came over. “What’s wrong with the one you have?”
I was saved when Delbert P. Axelrod came slinking through the glass door. We moved over to make room and Doreen put the fresh cup in front of him and filled it up.
“So how did it go last night,” she asked with a wink.
Unfamiliar with a discussion we weren’t privy to, we waited for an answer. Delbert looked embarrassed.
“Not good.
Woodrow leaned forward.
“What’s not good.”
Doreen freshened our coffee all around.
“Delbert had a date with Trixie last night.”
Her comment sucked all the air out of the cafe. Delbert had a date with Trixie, Doreen’s waitress that we all loved because she’s…splendid?
I couldn’t stand it.
“How, or better yet, why did she go out with you?”
“Well, because I asked her, I guess.”
We were silent for several long moments, pondering his statement. Jerry Wayne added cream and sugar to his coffee and continued the conversation as if it were normal.
“So where did you take her?”
“We went to the movies, but that’s when it all went downhill. I was late picking her up because my map app couldn’t find her house. Then her brother opened the door when I knocked.”
“She lives with her brother?” I didn’t know she had any siblings.
“Yeah, they bought the house together. Anyway, he let me in and while I waited for her to come downstairs, he stood on his head against the wall.”
I could do nothing but blink at the image. Wrong Willie couldn’t stand it.
“Why was he standing on his head?”
“I reckon because their furniture hadn’t been delivered, and there was only one chair in the living room and he let me have it.”
Before I could comment, Delbert went on.
“Then we went out to the car and there was a ticket on the windshield because I’d parked the wrong way in front of the house. It went downhill from there when I had to park way out from the theater and I stepped into a mud puddle in front of the truck and went down halfway to my knee.”
Woodrow crossed his arms.
“Why were you in front of the truck.”
“Well, I went around to open her door.”
“Of course.”
“My leg brushed Trixie’s white pants when we were sitting on the front row, because there weren’t any more seats and now my neck hurts from looking up for so long and then we went to get pizza and she wanted to take one back to her brother and I carried it out to the truck for her and dropped the box and the whole thing came open in her lap covered her muddy pants with sauce and cheese.”
He sighed.
“So I walked her to the door and they must have one of those Ring doorbells, because as soon as we stepped on the porch her brother opened the door and his hair was flat on top and his face was red and he took the pizza and stood there eating it and the three of us talked a while and then I left.”
Stunned at the incomprehensible story, none of us could come up with anything to say, or even ask.
“She’s going fishing with me this weekend, though,” Delbert finished.
We all drank coffee in silence and I couldn’t make myself remind Doc that his cup had my fingernail in it because Doreen hovered there like a vulture, working out Delbert’s story.
Oh, by the way, the rest of us are going fishing with Delbert and Trixie, too. I want to see it all in real time, and not hear the story afterward.
Reavis Z. Wortham is an award-winning novelist and outdoor writer with family ties to Lamar County. He is the author of “The Texas Job.”
