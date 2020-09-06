A few months ago, Palmer Campbell hunkered down in his brother’s bedroom with nothing but a laptop, free music editing software and a beat he’d found online. Millions of streams and countless TikTok videos later, he’s known by listeners around the world as “Pcam.”
Campbell, a Paris native who graduated from North Lamar High School last year, has been making music for a couple of years now, but his most recent song, “Will You Remember Me?” has helped him gain some serious traction in the music world. When he first released it, Campbell was looking to get some exposure, so he incorporated his song into a short video he made for the video sharing app TikTok. Before he knew it, thousands of users were filming with his song in the background.
“I had a big following on TikTok making basketball videos and then I was trying to figure out a way to implement my music into that, but I was waiting for the perfect song,” Campbell said. “I figured this was the best song to do it with, and I made a video to it and people loved the video I made. They could relate to it. And then they recreated their own videos and it just went up from there.”
Campbell said his single became so popular on the app that he got an offer many musicians would dream about: The song was picked up by Atlantic Records. A team from the company sent him to Dallas to film a music video for it, which has already racked up more than 70,000 views in less than a week. The team filmed for 12 hours, but Campbell said with the support of his mom, it was a breeze.
“It really came naturally and after every take, I would look at my mom like ‘Did I do good?’ and she's like, ‘It was amazing’ every time,” he said.
Like many young musicians, Campbell started to come into his own as an artist while he was in high school at North Lamar. He would use the alone time he had at his part-time job to drum up lyrics and come up with new verses for his style of music, lyrical rap.
“I worked at the golf course at the time, and I was always picking up driving range balls and when I was driving around, I would always listen to music and write lyrics down,” Campbell said.
But his music journey wasn’t always celebrated by those around him. Kids will be kids, and Campbell said his peers would often poke fun at him about posting his music online, but that didn’t deter him. Now, he’s thrilled he didn’t let the jokes get to him.
“When I put out my first song, I started on SoundCloud, I was a senior in high school and at the time and everybody made fun of me,” Campbell said. “They were trying to turn me into a joke, but I just kept going and then I eventually got it onto the big platforms like Apple Music and Spotify, and that's when I actually started getting into being an actual lyrical rapper.”
Campbell credits some of his success to support from his family and two of his friends, Latavain Garmon and Logan Frazier, as well as inspiration from fellow lyrical rapper, J. Cole, known for chart-toppers like “Work Out” and “Crooked Smile.”
“J. Cole is my biggest inspiration. He's the best. He's the (greatest of all time),” Campbell said. “I like meaningful music that has a story or meaning behind it. So I try to stay along those lines.”
For Campbell, it was important to incorporate a deeper meaning into “Will You Remember Me?”
“The meaning behind it is really the question in the song: Will you remember me when I'm gone? Will I leave something behind that people will remember me by?” Campbell said. “And I feel like now that this is out, people will remember me. I just wanted to leave a legacy behind.”
Campbell said he hopes his single will be the gateway to a long career in the music world. He said he’s already received offers from record companies — although he hasn’t been able to meet with any of them yet due to Covid-19 — and he’s looking forward to the momentum generated from his song. For him, this is only the beginning.
Campbell regularly shares his music and videos on Instagram and TikTok where he can be found at @therealpcam.
