Your fishing license expired Aug. 15, so you already have your new one. Right? I sure hope so because boats are going to be checked and that’s the first thing they ask for so go get your valid license now if you don’t have it.
It’s so close to fall and these fish are still in their summer patterns. On Pat Mayse the fish are holding on 12 to 15 feet in man-made brush-piles and also old creek channels. On bright sunny days expect the fish to be holding tight to some kind of cover like wood or rock. Keep in mind that Mayse has no current at this time and the only way we can get it is from wind or rising water. What this means is that on Mayse we have suspended fish, which are pretty hard to bite. Early mornings before daylight and late evenings are your best times now. I’m not saying you can’t catch fish during mid-day, I’m saying your higher percentage for a bite comes early or late. When fishing for suspended fish, remember the bass feed up, so if you spot them on your electronics, keep your baits above them. If that doesn’t trigger them, then try dropping your bait through the fish and reeling it back up above them. Good baits for this situation are spoons or drop-shots with a straight worm or rig it wacky style.
On Mayse, another high percentage area is in the creek that runs to the Emberson Bridge. It has overhanging trees that provide shade and at this time of year that shade is cover for baitfish such as perch or shad. With little or no current here, that cover is so important. There are a lot of shad on the move and the bass will be holding tight to this cover so they can ambush the baitfish and they will be somewhat aggressive. Over the years on Mayse, I’ve found this creek to be very productive this time of year and it only gets better in the fall. With fall just a short time away, this might be the perfect time to check it out. A good choice of baits here are top-waters, square-bill cranks, bladed jigs and jigs and soft plastics rigged Texas style or wacky.
On Lake Fork there are many high percentage areas and one of my favorites is Coffee Creek because it has grass mats, trees and usually has shad migration going on in the fall. I really like areas that are away from the heavily trafficked or highly pressured areas. Some of the areas have been forgotten or they are just too hard for some fishermen to get to. Just look the lake over — look for fresher waters — you might find your perfect spot to fish in the Bob Seely Big Bass Splash Tournament this September.
Wherever you fish, good luck, have fun and be safe.
Fishing Reports
Bob Sandlin: Water clear; 87 to 90 degrees; 0.30 feet low. Black bass are good on crank baits, grass jigs, wacky worms and bladed spinners near grass lines, brush and rocky shorelines. Try red or blue Carolina- rigged plastic worms, football jigs and crankbaits working in deeper water near cover or timber as well. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in brush piles, under docks and timber near a creek or channel. Catfish are good on punch bait and cut bait.
Caddo: Water lightly stained; 87 degrees; 0.45 feet high. Largemouth bass are good working crankbaits, flipping jigs, buzz baits, wacky rigs and drop shots near grass lines, channel edges, points and trees. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs near brush piles and timber. White bass are fair on slabs and swimbaits on the channel edges, flats and main lake humps. Chain pickerel are slow. Catfish are good on live bait, chicken liver and punch bait.
Cooper: Water lightly stained; 88 degrees; 0.44 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on crankbaits, plastic worms, chatter baits and jigs. The white bass and hybrids are good over humps and flats using silver or white slabs and chartreuse swimbaits. Crappie are fair with minnows working brush piles and timber in 16 to 25 feet of water. Catfish are fair on live bait and earthworms.
Fork: Water lightly stained; 87 to 91 degrees; 0.75 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on topwaters and chatter baits early. Then Carolina-rigged plastic worms, crankbaits and football jigs working road beds, timber and brush piles. White and yellow bass are good using live bait, jigging spoons and slabs on humps, flats and ridge lines. Crappie are good on minnows near brush piles, bridges and timber. Catfish are good using cut and punch bait.
Sulphur Springs: Water lightly stained; 88 degrees; 1.75 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on top waters, flipping jigs and plastic worms working near points, drop-offs and fallen timber. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in near brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are fair on chicken liver, cut bait and earthworms.
Tawakoni: Water lightly stained; 86 degrees; 0.21 feet low. Blue catfish are good on fresh cut bait and live bait. Channel catfish are good on punch bait and chicken liver. Largemouth bass are good on crankbaits, plastic worms, football jigs and spinners near rocky areas, docks and flats. White bass and hybrid stripers are good on swimbaits, slabs and live bait near the main lake channel, flats, drop-offs and humps. Crappie are good on minnows around brush piles, docks and bridge pilings.
Broken Bow: Elevation below normal, water 86 degrees. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, flukes and plastic baits around brush structure, points and standing timber. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, points and standing timber.
Hugo: Elevation below normal, water 91 degrees and murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, along channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber.
Lower Mountain Fork: Elevation normal, water 69 degrees and clear. Rainbow trout good on caddis flies, PowerBait, tube jigs and worms below the dam, along creek channels and river channel.
McGee Creek: Elevation normal, water 90 degrees. Largemouth and spotted bass slow on crankbaits, flukes and plastic baits along creek channels, points, rocks and shorelines. Crappie slow on minnows around brush structure, creek channels and standing timber.
Pine Creek: Elevation below normal, water 85 degrees and clear. Largemouth bass fair on jerk baits, plastic baits, rogues and topwater lures in coves, creek channels and points. Crappie good on jigs around brush structure. Channel catfish are good on cut bait, punch bait, stinkbait and worms below the dam.
Texoma: Water lightly stained; 88 to 90 degrees; 2.00 feet high. Fishing this week has been tough once again. Striped bass fair on Alabama rigs, live shad, plastic baits, sassy shad and topwater lures along channels, dam, main lake and points. Striper are being caught near the dam mid-morning and in the evenings on topwater lures and sassy shad. They are also being caught trolling Alabama rigs and using live shad. Blue catfish fair on cut bait, dough bait, live shad, punch bait, stinkbait and sunfish along channels, main lake and standing timber. Blue cats are being caught on rod-and-reel near flooded willow trees during the higher water level on punch bait. White bass are good on slabs, jigging spoons and swimbaits. Largemouth bass are good fishing shaky head jigs, crankbaits and red or green Texas rigged plastic worms. Crappie are fair on minnows near boathouses, timber near a channel and brush piles. Catfish are good on earthworms and punch bait.
Fish smart, be safe, and I’ll see you on the lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.