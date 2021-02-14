We’re having the coldest weather here in North Texas since 1983, and I remember that winter very well because Cousin called and said the weather pushed lots of ducks and geese down into Lamar County, and he knew exactly where to find them.
The next morning found us wrapped in all the cold weather gear we owned, including hip waders. Cousin drove us to the bottoms where we splash through shallow, knee deep water on our way to a thick stand of cane. We intended to hide there from the waterfowl.
After the second step in the ice-crusted water, I knew I was in trouble.
“My wader has a hole in it?”
Alongside, Cousin stopped and raised his own foot.
“Water leaking in?”
“Yeah, that’s what happens when you have a hole in your wader. Water comes in and makes your foot cold. Now, why are you holding your foot out?”
He gave me a puzzled look, then glanced down at his own foot.
“Well, you said water was leaking in, and…”
“Yeah, but it’s leaking in my wader.”
“Cold, huh?”
“Yeah, ice water’s cold. My foot will be numb before long.”
“Mine are nice and warm. I don’t have any leaks.”
“Then put your foot down.”
“Oh.” He did and took a moment to zip his coat up higher as freezing rain coated our hats, shoulders and shotguns. I’ve always enjoyed hunting in such weather, but a cold foot would make the day miserable.
Cousin wiped ice from the barrel of his shotgun.
“You bring dry socks?”
“Yeah, but they’ll get wet and cold, too, in no time.”
“I had that happen once and stood the water in my boot as long as I could, then I’d pour it out and change my sock. That way my foot could warm up for a little bit. With two extra socks I got to hunt a little longer.”
I glanced around at the cane and flooded timber.
“There’s no place to wade out, and if I do, the ducks’ll see me and flare off.”
Cousin frowned.
“That happened to me, too. I didn’t get one duck that day, but I got to hunt longer.”
“Are you sure you’re not related to Delbert?”
“Not by blood, that I know of.”
“I’m beginning to wonder.”
Halfway to the icy cane blind, I stepped in a hole. Water washed over the top of my hip wader, soaking the dry foot.
“Now both feet are going to freeze off.”
“You know, I was thinking. Tim always carries an extra sock, and if he was with us, you could have an extra.”
“Because he only has one leg, so only one foot gets cold.”
He laughed
“Yeah, but he always says his feet are freezing when we’re hunting. That’s funny.”
“It’s not that funny, because he isn’t here. Why’d you bring that up?”
Cousin cackled.
“Because I was thinking that he’d only be half cold and you could use his pair of socks.”
“He still carries a whole pair?”
“Habit.”
We backed into the cane to wait. Cold water continued to seep through the hole and my foot was already numb.
“The hole in this wader is up on the side by ankle.”
Cousin looked down at his waders and I started to ask why when the sound of wind whistling over feathered wings came to me. I couldn’t see them through the dim light and foggy freezing rain.
“Where are they?”
“Where are what?”
“The ducks,” I hissed. “Can’t you hear them.”
He looked up and shouldered his shotgun. It boomed, and ice exploded off the barrel.
My own twelve gauge came up, but all I could see was a falling mallard and nothing else. He waded out to retrieve his duck while my other foot went completely numb.
Coming back, he splashed water that struck my coat.
“Sorry, but thanks for the heads up. I’d have missed them.”
“I never saw anything. How’d you do that?”
“Instinct. I just caught a flash of color and popped him.”
“You know what would help me right now.”
“What?”
“To choke someone. Delbert’s not here, but can I choke you?”
His shotgun came up again, and for a minute I thought I’d crossed some line, but the barrel pointed toward the sky and he fired again. The empty hull flew across my line of sight and another duck fell.
I sighed.
“I’m standing here freezing to death from the feet up, and you’re shooting ducks. How come I can’t see them?”
“I don’t know. Maybe because you’re a few years older and you’re losing your sight, but I have an idea.”
“What’s that?”
“I was thinking before these birds showed up that you could use the patch kit in my pocket and fix that hole.”
“You just now remembered that?”
“Well, I was thinking about ducks before.”
“Duck!”
“Where?”
“You’d better duck, because I’m gonna knock your block off.”
And then the geese arrived and I forgot my misery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.