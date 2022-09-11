Q. Dear Neil: My monkeygrass browns many summers but it never has done it this badly. What caused it to do this?

A. This was an unusually rough summer on monkeygrass (also commonly called mondograss). I had many inquiries about similar browning and even dying plants. I experienced a bit of it in my own landscape as well. I watered very carefully, but I don’t believe the plants could take the water in as quickly as they were drying out at the high temperatures. I will say that once we had a couple of good rains my plantings looked a lot better almost overnight. Check to see if your water source has high levels of mineral salts. Sodium can accumulate and cause leaf burn. If you don’t get rain periodically it can build up to harmful levels.

