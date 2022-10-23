Reavis Wortham.JPG

Area author Reavis Z. Wortham spoke on Tuesday to the Paris Kiwanis Club about personal experiences, the writing process, the publishing world and more.

 Tommy Culkin/The Paris News

Filling in as a temporary supervisor, overseeing my two youngest grandboy critters for an hour or so until Taz got home from work, I had the opportunity to push them on swings in the backyard, play ball, look at every toy in both their rooms, look at mom’s unmade bed (that was the four-year-old’s idea), get some juice, get a snack and investigate the pantry.

All in the space of 40 minutes.

