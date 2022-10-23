Filling in as a temporary supervisor, overseeing my two youngest grandboy critters for an hour or so until Taz got home from work, I had the opportunity to push them on swings in the backyard, play ball, look at every toy in both their rooms, look at mom’s unmade bed (that was the four-year-old’s idea), get some juice, get a snack and investigate the pantry.
All in the space of 40 minutes.
She came in with Lo, who’s seven and hates it when I call her Veronica Lake because of her long blond hair, and we hung out for a while longer until I had to leave. That’s when Taz posed a question for the trio.
“Y’all want breakfast for supper?”
“Yay!” Caden, the four-year-old shouted. “I love bacon and eggs. I like bacon with juice, and I like bacon with lunch and bacon with chicken nuggets and bacon with birthday cake, too!”
How could you not agree with him?
But that brought to mind the things we ate when I was a kid, and yes, there was bacon most mornings.
Like the bacon, everything was fried back then, including a pseudo-salad that wasn’t technically fried, but soaked in hot bacon grease. They called it wilted lettuce. Even as a kid, I called it a heart attack on a plate, but it was balanced with fresh food from the garden or the store, so I reckon that made it all right.
We ate like kings and queens, because the table was always loaded with the daily offering, but in addition, there were always several little plates and saucers containing the leftovers that my grandmother refused to throw away.
Three green beans in a tiny bowl, a dab of creamed corn, peas that had been reheated four or five times, one lone chicken leg, a piece of a pork chop from Sunday. Nothing was wasted.
And then we grew older and reports said eating would kill us.
“Don’t eat real eggs! They’re full of cholesterol. Eat this substitute.”
“Don’t eat bacon! It’ll kill you.”
“Don’t eat steaks cooked on charcoal. It’ll kill you!”
“Stay away from sugar!”
That one was a mystery, because I thought they were talking about a young lady named Sugar Bent who had quite the reputation as a fun date.
“Fats are bad for you! Everyone should go on a fat free diet.”
In my opinion, all those dire warnings began back when the people who invented margarine decided to put on a full court press and suggest that butter was the source of all evil.
And of course advertisers are always right when they quote researchers and nutritionists, so Americans dutifully switched to margarine and soon arteries clogged at an alarming rate. The older margarines had high levels of trans fats, which were a double whammy for heart disease.
The truth was, it was all marketing and now we find butter is just fine, which is good, because I think the War Department uses it on everything.
But back to those tables of food. We had plenty of fresh vegetables in season, and my grandmother had enough canned food out in the smokehouse to feed an army.
There was wild game in season, also, starting with dove in September.
Quail were everywhere, and once season opened, they were often on the table. Squirrel, rabbit, venison when someone took a doe, ducks, geese and of course fried fish always kept us happy.
There’s that word again, because they fried everything, usually in lard rendered out in the pasture when we killed hogs. One southern delicacy was fried green tomatoes, and I bet if my grandmother or mama had thought of it, they’d have breaded and fried dill pickles, which are now a staple in southern restaurants.
If it wasn’t fried, everything was boiled to excess. I was grown and out of the house before I realized such things as green beans, pinto beans, squash and asparagus actually had texture and required chewing.
When Thanksgiving and Christmas came along, we also had fruit cake, which I swear was the same cake slices I saw on the same plate for at least a decade. I bet it spent the remainder of the year in the chest deep freeze.
I don’t remember anyone actually eating it, and that was likely because we weren’t used to chewing that much. No one boiled fruitcake, though I have a sneaking suspicion that a fried slice or two wound up on the table from time to time.
But speaking of Christmas, remember ribbon candy? I don’t remember ever eating it, just like those marshmallow, hard candy-covered eggs that appeared at Easter.
My grandmother told me once that during the Depression, she heard of someone receiving a box of food from the government, and one item was grapefruit. The lady of the house had never seen that kind of citrus before, being from the river bottoms of Northeast Texas, and so as was her custom, she sliced it and fried it up.
I often wonder what that tasted like. I might heat up some grease and bread a slice or two the next time I catch the War Department gone for a while.
But back to bacon, I’m soon gonna introduce the grandcritters to BLTs. Now, talk about an excellent supper…
Reavis Z. Wortham is an award-winning novelist and outdoor writer with family ties to Lamar County. He is the author of “The Texas Job.”
