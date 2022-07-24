A single mother of four unable to pay her electric bill. A struggling elderly couple trying to balance both medical expenditures and the rent. A new family trying to discover where its next meal will come from.
In more than 30 years of providing limited utility and rental assistance to citizens of Lamar County, Lamar Avenue Church of Christ has seen many such stories and more. Working with local church attendees, the organization created programming designed to meet issues at their source. Now, compounded by inflation and rising costs, the need for the church’s local benevolence programming is more important than ever.
The services join East Paris Baptist Church, St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, CoMinistry, the United Way and other agencies in town to provide access to utility assistance. The church primarily assists in moments of emergency when other options have been exhausted.
“They can just come in and apply,” Deacon James Hanley said. “There’s no restrictions as to our requirements. Most of the time, it’s just limited to funding that we have and the need that they may need. … Most of the time, it’s a cut off status on a bill or an eviction status when we do help with rent. It’s not just somebody that walks in and my bill’s due the 20th of the month, and it’s the first and I just want help. Most of the time there’s kind of an emergency status.”
However, because of limitations in local fundraising, only about 18% of the people who reach out for help from the church can be served due to funding limitations, Hanley said. The number of those in need has also increased from approximately 10 people needing assistance each week to 30.
For those the church can not help, staff members refer them to other services in the community, such as Horizon House or the United Way. Much of the time, Paris organizations partner with each other to pay bills too large for an individual agency to cover.
Those in need can be helped once every six months with utilities, or once a week with items from the food pantry.
“There’s a lot of people in our town that their paychecks don’t go as far as they used to,” Hanley said. Their social security checks don’t go as far as they used to. I’d say there’s just a big need within the Paris area for help. There is a big big need in so many ways that if somebody was looking to help, there’s lots of areas to help.”
Churchgoers donate and raise all funds necessary for the local service work, which includes a food pantry and support for the Rainbow Room at the Children’s Advocacy Center. Church life groups regularly volunteer to stock the shelves at the Downtown Food Pantry or do other service work. In addition to local programming, the church partners with the Red Cross to provide national disaster relief.
“When there’s a need, our church will try to meet that need. They are very generous with their money, and there’s lots of times they give on a regular basis to provide the things we need here at our church, but they also give above and beyond that for things such as the food pantry and the utility and benevolence assistance,” Hanley said.
Beyond the food pantry, the church opens overnight warming stations in the winter when it becomes too cold to sleep or stay outside for extended periods of time. The only church in town offering overnight assistance, the organization provides a place to warm up, drink some coffee and even a place to sleep. Last year, the Red Cross heard of the station and lent the church additional cots and bedding to help it adequately locate people.
“We use our gym, and it’s air conditioned. And the United Way will kick start things and send out a message with a need for shelters to be opened. Several agencies in town, when they see that the temperatures are going to be really cold, there’s a need for people to get off the street, several places will open daytime warming shelters. … Most of those close at 5:00 or something like that. Then we open up and provide overnight shelter,” he said.
Lamar Avenue Church of Christ prides itself on its commitment to following Christ and making disciples of others, a lifestyle it seeks to manifest in its charitable giving. Like other churches in the area, it holds regular services on Sundays and Wednesdays. Sunday activities begin with a Bible class at 9:30 a.m. and worship at 10:30 a.m. Small group worship begins at 1 p.m. On Wednesday, classes for adults, youth and children begin at 6:30 p.m. throughout the building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.