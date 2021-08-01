The back to school hustle and bustle applies to all ages, as non-traditional student Lisa Young can attest. After 16 years of working as a cashier, she went back to school at Paris Junior College for her medical records coding certification and now works a job she adores.
Her secondary learning has given her more than just a degree — it enabled her to find her own brand of inner confidence.
Young graduated from high school in 1985, and at the time she did not have a large plan for her future, she said.
“I really didn’t have any plans for college mostly because I really didn’t know what I wanted to do with my life other than be a wife and a mother. So, I did that. My husband and I raised five wonderful children who are all grown. And four out of five of them are married now, and I’ve got six wonderful grandchildren, one of whom I’m raising,” she said.
“But honestly, I really didn’t know what I wanted to do other than that, so I didn’t go to college, but then the more and more I worked, I thought, ‘OK, I can do better than this.’ And when I hit my 50s and my feet were aching, the rest of my body started aching, it was like, ‘I’m not going to be able to do this the rest of my life,’” Young added.
So, Young gathered her textbooks and went back to school, pursuing her medical records coding certification, which she received last year. She continued to work her full-time job of 46 hours a week, studying whenever she had time. Making time for her education was the greatest hurdle to overcome, she said.
“And it was kind of hard going through it with the time constraints, and some of the classes I took were harder than others. There were times that I got up at 4 o’clock in the morning. I used to joke that I didn’t think my clock had that time on it, but I found out it sure enough does,” Young said.
Yet having achieved her certification made it worth it, she said.
“It makes me happier with myself. I’m not stuck in a rut anymore. I don’t feel like I’m stuck and can’t get out, that I don’t have many choices. Now I have quite a few choices. Matter of fact, I’ve got a job now that I love. Today I’m working from home, which is why I’m able to do this interview. I don’t work from home every day, but the days that I do, it’s great. So just the confidence and the knowledge that I do have a lot more choices is wonderful,” she said.
Young also mentioned how her current job gives her more time to spend with her family.
She loved the classes so much she is currently pursuing her second certification in medical billing as well.
“Honestly, I know I’m a little bit strange, but I really enjoyed getting back into the books and learning new things, and my confidence level has grown leaps and bounds. So figuring out that yes, I too can learn these new things, especially in the computer stuff, because I used to be completely lost and have to ask everybody everything when it came to any sort of technology, but now I’m pretty good. But learning all kinds of things like the medical terminology and stuff like that, it’s been fun. And it really has been a confidence booster,” Young said.
Taking classes also gave her an opportunity to learn how to write resumes and cover letters, which she had never done before.
For others considering going back to school, she offered encouragement.
“It’s hard, but it was something I definitely found out I could do, and anybody who is considering it, I just really feel like they should go with it wholeheartedly. And the people that you deal with are really wonderful for student aid to the business office to the teachers, who are wonderful. The whole experience has been great, and I really really encourage anybody who’s considering it to do it,” Young said.
