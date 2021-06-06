The Hunting Club Membership was gathered in the large corner booth in Doreen’s 24 HR Eat Gas Now Cafe when Doreen came over with a pot of coffee and a new employee in tow.
“Guys, this is Abby. She’s training today, so please order something besides coffee.”
Doc swept his hand toward the tables around us.
“You act like we’re the only customers in here.” A few were occupied, but most were still covered with dirty dishes from previous customers.
Willie tilted his head, as he is wont to do when about to pose a question.
“So did you hire someone to buss tables, too?”
“She’s gonna do it.” Doreen left Abby with us and returned to the counter.
“Hey Ab.” I gave her my best smile. “This your first job in the restaurant business?”
She gave me a blank stare.
“I don’t know what time I’m getting off.” We all frowned, but she continued as if we weren’t even there. “That’ll be up to my new boss, but I’ll ask later.”
Abby turned her head toward the counter and I saw one of those white Bluetooth earpieces under her hair.
“Ah.” Here we go.
She caught my eyes.
“Sorry. I was talking to my boyfriend. What’ll you have?”
“How about an omelet. With ham, cheese, onions and green peppers. Hash browns, too.”
“Ham and what else?”
I had to bite my lip. It was a problem I keep encountering at fast food restaurants. I repeated my order, slooooowly, and the boys took turns thereafter, speaking one item at a time as she printed them with flowerly script.
She left and we leaned in. Willie laced his fingers.
“What’s the bet it’s gonna be all wrong?”
“Let’s give her the benefit of the doubt.”
Doc frowned at his empty cup.
“At least she’s working.” Woodrow took a tiny sip of his own coffee and winced. “I heard from a friend that the Burger King in Lampasas is closed because no one will apply for a job. Looks like people want to sit home and draw a check instead of working.”
I watched Abby apparently talking to the air.
“Well, people have to learn there are certain requirements to holding onto a job.” I held up my cup and she stared a hole through me. I kinda felt like the window behind us would crack from the laser, but she simply turned away.
A couple of minutes later, she drifted over to one of the other occupied tables to drop off a check. The lady engaged her in conversation, and there she stayed until Doreen came out.
She saw us with empty cups and came over to fill them.
“Your orders will be up in a minute.”
Abby eventually disappeared behind the counter and returned with our food balanced on a tray. Tongue sticking out in concentration, she studied her order pad and put a plate in front of me. I stared at the sausage and pancakes that I hadn’t ordered.
As Doreen left, Abby distributed the other plates and stepped back.
“Can I get y’all anything else?”
“Just a minute.” Doc switched plates with Willie and I did the same with Woodrow. Then I reached across and picked up Doc’s plate to scrape his hash browns onto my own. He in turn traded items with Jerry Wayne, who made adjustments of his own.
Abby watched with disinterest.
I cut into my omelet and paused.
“There’s no ham or green peppers in here. I wanted a Western Omelet.”
She frowned at her pad.
“Oh, that’s what you said.” She turned and left without apology.
“You know, I just thought it was ordering fast food through those speakers.” At least there were onions in the omelet, and it was hot, telling us Doreen hadn’t hired a new cook in the back. “The other day we were out with the grandkids and pulled into the Place I Shall Not Name. I ordered chicken nuggets for the kids, two hamburgers, sweet tea, unsweet tea, and a water. We know better than to leave without checking the order, but the kids were hungry so I pulled away. A mile down the road we found we were a hamburger short, but had two extra orders of fries and no water, oh, and both teas were unsweet.”
Doc started to add to the conversation, but Abby walked by, talking to the air again.
“I know! This is hard, and for only sixteen fifty an hour.”
Willie rested his chin on a fist.
“My first job was for ten cents a bale to haul hay. I made sure I stacked it right, too.”
“I mowed yards for fifty cents,” Doc added.
“My first job bussing tables was for ninety cents an hour.” Jerry Wayne grinned. “But it was in a pizza joint, and if the slices only had a bite out of ‘em, I cut that end off and ate all I wanted.”
“The first time I got paid for anything was when my uncle gave us a penny for every grasshopper we could catch.” I remembered those days on Lake Tawakoni. “He used them for fishbait.”
Abby walked out the front door and got in her car. Doreen came out with fresh coffee.
“Sorry about your orders. Breakfast is on the house, boys.”
“She didn’t work out, huh?” Woodrow watched Abby drive away.
“About the way I expected.” Doreen went back behind the counter and we finished our breakfast.
As we headed for the lake, we each paid for our meals even though she tore up the ticket, and left a solid tip for Doreen, who understands the value of work.
