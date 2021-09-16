Seven more days until the fall season begins. It won’t be too long before we’re reading about water temps in the 40s and 50s because time seems to be flying by — might be my age though.
For now on Pat Mayse, the mornings have been a lot cooler and nicer for us older fishermen, and for the younger ones too. So far, not many fish have moved up to the shallows, but some have. The fish that are moving up are drifting back to a little deeper water as the day heats up. These fish are suspended, or they are laying around some type of structure.
Even though suspended fish are a little harder to catch, you can catch them once you get the school fired up. So how do you do that? One way is to try a crank — maybe even a suspended model — its color and shape could be the answer. Sometimes a vertical jigging spoon will work. If you’re lucky enough to have a live scope, then it’s like playing a video game because you can drop that spoon right on his nose.
For myself, I’ve had more luck with a suspended jerk bait because it is slow falling, and I like to fish it fast too. By fishing the bait fast, the bass doesn’t have time to look it over. He will react and eat it — it’s in his DNA.
The shallow fish on Pat Mayse are pressured, and this will move them to other areas unless they have what they need to survive such as cover, deep water access, and a food source like perch, shad and crawfish. The fun part of fishing is to find areas like this and fool the fish into eating a bait that isn’t a real meal. You need squarebill crankbaits, topwaters, shaky heads and bladed jigs — all good choices.
Sometimes these areas don’t look appealing at all — like a “no-nothing” spot. I ran across a pattern a long time ago on Lake Monticello. It was wintertime and the lake was covered with fishermen, and it’s a fairly small lake. Me and my fishing buddy just pulled our boat out in the middle of the lake and watched for an area that no fishermen were in. After about an hour, we agreed on an area that we hadn’t seen any traffic going in or coming out. We went to that spot and had a ball with those unpressured fish. I’ve used this method on Lake Fork, too, and have had success. I know it’s not foolproof, but sometimes it is. You might try it for yourself sometime — maybe on Fork in Sealy’s Big Bass Splash Tournament this week. Have fun, be safe and best of luck!
Fishing Reports
Bob Sandlin: Water clear; 87 to 90 degrees; 0.72 feet low. Black bass are good on crank baits, shaky head jigs, red, blue or black Texas rigged plastic worms and chartreuse bladed spinners near brush piles, timber and rocky shorelines. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in brush piles, under docks and timber near a creek or channel. Catfish are good on chicken liver, punch bait and cut bait.
Cooper: Water lightly stained; 87 degrees; 0.34 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on deep diving crankbaits, black or red plastic worms, chatter baits and football jigs. The white bass and hybrids are good over humps and flats using silver or white slabs and chartreuse swimbaits. Crappie are fair with minnows working brush piles and timber in 16 to 25 feet of water. Catfish are good on punch bait and chicken liver.
Sulphur Springs: Water lightly stained; 88 degrees; 2.69 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on football jigs, crank baits and drop shots working near points, drop-offs and fallen timber. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in near brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are fair on chicken liver, cut bait and earthworms.
Tawakoni: Water lightly stained; 89 degrees; 0.45 feet low. Blue catfish are good on fresh cut bait and live bait. Channel catfish are good on punch bait and cut bait. Largemouth bass are good on diving crankbaits, Texas-rigged plastic worms, football jigs and bladed spinners near rocky areas, docks and flats. White bass and hybrid stripers are good on swimbaits, slabs and live bait near the main lake channel, flats, drop-offs and humps. Crappie are good on minnows and black/chartreuse jigs around brush piles, docks and bridge pilings.
Broken Bow: Elevation below normal, water 89 degrees. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on Alabama rigs, bill baits, crankbaits, flukes and plastic baits around brush structure and points. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure and standing timber.
Hugo: Elevation above normal, water 90 degrees and murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, along channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber.
