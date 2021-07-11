There was that one time when an excellent idea got out of hand, and that’s when Cousin and I noticed that my grandmother had a large pan full of cold coffee grounds.
You wouldn’t think something like that would be a problem, but it came about because the Old Man fell out of character one weekend and bought us kids a box of fishing worms. Up to that point, he was always insistent that we dig our own, but it was hot that weekend and he took pity on us, paying a quarter for the bait and we caught fish until the world looked level.
I liked the idea of using store-bought bait, so I kept the round pasteboard container and wasn’t sure what to do with it until I saw the coffee grounds on the stove the next weekend.
My grandmother came into the kitchen and I pointed.
“What are you gonna do with those grounds?”
“I put them in the garden. They make pretty good fertilizer.”
“Can I have ‘em?”
“Sure.”
The coffee grounds looked like the worm dirt that came in the container, so I scooped up a handful and went outside to add some real dirt.
Cousin followed me out.
“Is this going to turn into work?”
“Not real work. Let’s find some cow paddies and get some worms to go in here, then we can go fishing.”
“I knew it was going to be work. It’s too hot to dig.”
“You know as well as I do that worms are right there on top. We just need to flip the paddies over with the hoe.”
There’s an art to finding the properly cured cow paddy when looking for fish bait. Fresh ones are too soft, and the worms haven’t had time to find them. Too dry, and they were already gone. I considered and dismissed half a dozen paddies scattered around the pasture until I found the right one.
Sure enough, there were two fat worms under there when I used the edge of the hoe to flip it over. Cousin dove down and grabbed them before they disappeared back into the earth. He opened the container, dropped the worms in, and we went looking for some more.
It had been a wet year, so almost every paddy we turned over had at least two worms, and once there were five under there. By dinnertime, the container was full and we responded to a call from the porch to come eat dinner.
It was hot that day, so after eating, we hit the couch. Granddaddy came in from the field and pushed us off so he could take a nap, after ordering me to go out and spray water on the watercooler’s straw.
For once I didn’t mind, and did what he wanted. Cousin and I lay on the floor and before I knew it, we were both so asleep we didn’t hear Grandaddy get up and go back to plowing. It was nearly two-thirty before I woke up, and it was so hot outside that I turned on the television. When Cousin woke up, we watched The Dating Game, then The Match Game, and finally, The Newlyweds Game.
By the time those programs were off, it had cooled enough to go fishing down at the pool, though the wind was getting up. A large oak shaded one end, and that’s where we set up shop.
A fish rose in the pond, sparking our excitement.
“Hey!” I dropped to one knee to open the worm box. “Quick. Bait up!”
The wind caught Cousin’s fishing line and the hook caught in his jeans.
“Wait!”
“There’s no waiting in fishing.” I dug into the container and felt a worm slip away. “These are fast little critters!”
He worked at getting the hook out of his jeans. “I can’t believe this…hey, the worms are getting away.”
I was busy trying to get the abnormally wriggly worm onto my hook. It was almost twisting out of my fingers. The thing seemed almost frantic and my rising irritation at not being able to get it threaded wasn’t helping.
“Hurry and get that hook out of your jeans.”
“The worms are getting away.”
I glanced down and a herd of worms were flowing over the edge of the container. “Quick, put the lid on.”
“It blew out into the pool.”
“What’s wrong with these worms?” I finally got my hook through one end of a worm and threw it out into the water.
Cousin finally figured it out.
“Caffeine. That’s why adults drink coffee and I think these worms are higher’n a kite.” He got the hook free and went to chasing worms that were incredibly fast.
My bobber disappeared and I grabbed the rod. When I pulled it up, my bait was half in the little catfish’s mouth, and half wrapped around it’s whiskers.
“Whoa! This worms fighting back!”
The fish twisted off and hit the water to disappear in a flash. I swear that worm was mad and tried to charge after it, but couldn’t because of the hook through its tail.
Cousin slapped his hand over the container, but worms wriggled out through his fingers. He finally sat back and put the worm box on the ground. They poured over the sides and disappeared into the loose sand around our feet.
Minutes later, we were out of bait and the fish had sulled up on the bottom, likely because they were afraid of the bait we were using.
I dumped the worm dirt onto the ground.
“You want to go back to the house and watch some more TV?”
Cousin wiped sweat from his forehead.
“Only if you water the straw first.”
“It’s a deal, besides, I Dream of Jeanie will be on in a few minutes.”
He shrugged.
“That’s made up stuff. Nobody would believe what she does.”
“They won’t believe we were trying to fish with jacked-up worms, either.”
