Over the past couple of years, the Market Square Farmers Market has never quite shut down.
Normally, the market is full only in the late spring/summer and early fall, starting around April and ending around October. However, some of the vendors have started a fall/winter mini market, trying to push the venue to a year-round format.
“The mini market has been taking on a life of its own, and the vendors are doing a great job organizing themselves,” Main Street Director Cheri Bedford said.
“We’re this neat little hidden treasure in Northeast Texas,” said J.R. McMahan, who runs Premium Pennsylvania Dutch Recipes at the market and who has been coordinating some of the social media for the mini market. “We have this really close-knit vendor family.”
The Farmers Market started opening for a mini market in 2019 when there were only six vendors.
“Todd, who run’s Booth’s Brew, was out there anyway because he had to drop off orders for his customers,” McMahan said. “A bunch of us got to thinking, ‘well, why not us, too?’”
The number more than doubled during the past year, sitting now at 17, she said, and they expect another vendor to join this Saturday and more as the weather warms.
“We didn’t miss a single Saturday,” McMahan said, “even when it snowed. We still have a really loyal customer base.”
So loyal, in fact, that though the market only has been running 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., several vendors are starting to come in earlier, because “there are already customers waiting there for us,” she said.
What’s kept it going is the sense of community, said Liza Smith, who sells her home-roasted coffee, Liza’s Coffee, at the market.
“The farmers market has really been incredible,” Smith said, adding she opened her booth in 2019. “It’s amazing to me to just join a community of people who love what they do and share it with others.”
The market features vendors offering all kinds of goods, from fresh fruits and vegetables, to coffee, to bakery-style pastries, and even to household items like handmade soaps and art.
Each week, a couple of vendors are featured on the market’s Facebook page. Some of the vendors include:
Liza’s Coffee
Smith started roasting her own coffee after watching a TED talk on YouTube in 2017.
“I have four sons, and we were watching TV on YouTube,” she said. “This guy came on talking about how coffee should be roasted as fresh as possible.”
Of course, the man was selling his own roasters, out of her price range, but it got Smith to thinking about how there were no local roasters anymore. So, she hopped on Amazon and ordered a small roaster and some green coffee beans. Her skill at roasting grew, and she started offering it to friends at the homeschool group her family joined.
“They were like, ‘hey, can I buy this?’” Smith said. “I thought if I could sell enough coffee, it would pay for my own.”
In 2019, after Gerald with That Guy’s Coffee died, her friend from the homeschool group, Maggie McClain, who bakes for The Quirky Belle, pushed Smith to sell her coffee at the market. She started out with just single origin beans but now is experimenting with her own blends. Her latest is the 4 a.m. blend.
“It’s got a little extra kick,” Smith said.
Quirky Bell Bakes
McClain also started her baking booth in 2019.
“I actually have a very wide selection, basically anything that can be baked from scones to cakes and always have allergy free offerings for those with dietary restrictions or who are simply following a Keto or Paleo diet,” she said.
Most of her recipes are original. She’ll have the “idea of a recipe,” she said, from another source and then it changes.
“I have a few that haven’t been tweaked but for the most part I tend to take the idea of a recipe and change it up to make it my own,” McClain said. “The best part about baking is being able to be as creative as your audience will allow.”
Her business is growing so much she’s even expanding to her own brick and mortar shop.
“At this time, I’m working in conjunction with 37 Clarksville to bring an old fashioned soda fountain and bistro to downtown Paris that will feature my baked items, homemade ice cream and a carefully crafted bistro menu,” she said.
BFT Ranch
All of BFT Ranch’s beef is “grass fed and grass finished,” said Meghan Jones, who works at the ranch owned by her parents, Paul and Jen Dwyer, of Ben Franklin.
They started selling beef in 2019, but got into the Market Square Farmers Market in 2020 to build out the brand, she said.
“Our biggest brag is they aren’t fed any corn or grain, no antibiotics or any additional hormones,” Jones said. “We’ve loved it. We enjoy the atmosphere it brings.”
Pappy’s Peppers
Variety is the spice of life, and for Carl Vaughn, the hotter the better.
The retired Kimberly-Clark employee, who lives in Blossom, started his own line of seasonings, jellies and hot sauces in 2016, with small booths at Reno Trade Days or Christmas in the Park and found his own niche at the farmers market.
“I try to grow pretty much everything I sell,” he said.
And his efforts keep growing. He now keeps bees on his land, and sells hot honey and cinnamon honey as well at his booth.
His peppers go the full weight of the Scoville Scale, a measure of a pepper’s hotness. He grows Carolina Reapers, the hottest in the world, and peppers as mild as the Hungarian wax pepper. His favorite is the jalafuego, which is an extra-long jalapeno that packs just a bit more punch.
Love and Bagels
Lisa Schlaht really missed bagels.
“Where I grew up, bagels were really popular, but around here, fresh ones are hard to find,” she said.
Originally from California, she’s lived in Paris for 10 years, and missing fresh bagels pushed her to start making her own. That love grew to her own stand at the market, started two months ago, so she could share her product, which the customers loved as well.
“Just about every week, I’m selling out,” Schlaht said. “I have eight flavors I’ll offer and special ones every once in a while.”
Her bagels come from a wild yeast starter in her kitchen, and take a full three days to rise, shape, bench proof and bake. She loves the market, she said.
“I love having the one-on-one discussions when the customers come up,” Schlaht said. “I’ve made some great friends here, just hanging out on a Saturday.”
McMahan called the market “a neat little hidden treasure in Northeast Texas.”
“We’ve just got a great variety of everything,” she said, adding that since the mini market is established, she thinks it will become a year-round effort from now on. DeadCat Media has been posting vendor spotlights on the Facebook page, and heading into the typical May season, the number of vendors will grow exponentially.
Bedford added that none of the federal guidelines has changed as far as she’s aware, and she will set up a meeting for potential vendors soon to go over guidelines and set them up with a booth.
For more information about the market, go to the website at marketsquareparistexas.com or follow the Facebook page, https://tinyurl.com/j2kj8m3y.
