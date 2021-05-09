I was interested in survival techniques even back during my larval stages in the mid-1960s. Movies and books were a great influence in this development, starting with Swiss Family Robinson and My Side of the Mountain.
Being stranded on a deserted island was my idea of a good time, mostly because there would be no more school, and I could hunt and fish all I wanted. The idea of no more baths letting my short Boy’s Regular hair grow long, and sleeping in the outdoors appealed to me.
So when I ran across a paperback book titled “How to Stay Alive in the Woods,” it seemed that my destiny was sealed. I absorbed the survival techniques in the first reading, and then went back through it again and again.
After that, I tried to get the Old Man to book a cruise to the Polynesian Islands so we could get blown off course and wind up on an island. For some reason, he declined.
One section of the book emphasized how important water was to a person’s life. I explained it to Cousin while we walked over the hill to Granddad’s pool one spring weekend.
“People can only live for three days without water.”
“I’m gonna be fine for a while, then.” Cousin jerked a thumb back toward the house. “I just got a drink out of the hose.”
The stock pond shimmered under a blue spring sky. I pointed.
“There’s water right there.”
“Would you drink out of that? Cows pee in there every other day.”
I opened the paperback and pointed at a chapter.
“Right here shows us how to filter water. It says here dig near the high water mark and let the water seep into the hole. It should be good to drink. Let’s give it a try.”
Cousin dug into the soft muddy bank with his hands After a few minutes, the hole was elbow deep. He raised up.
“Why’m I doing all the digging?”
“My hands need to stay clean so I don’t muddy up the pages,.”
“Makes sense.” He sat back on his haunches and we watched water seep into the hole from the shade of an oak tree. The humidity was high, and the sun beat down on the bank that smelled of old mud and cow flop.
Fifteen minutes later there was about a quart in the bottom of the hole and I was ready to see the results of our experiment.
“Stick you head in there and taste it.”
“Nope. You first.”
“We need a dipper.”
“I’ll go get one and a jar.” Cousin took off for the smokehouse while I returned to the shade to sweat. He returned with a quart fruit jar.
“Will this work?”
“Sure will.” I submerged the glass jar and watched muddy water seep over the edge. When it was half full, I held it up.
“That’s not very clear.”
Annoyed at Cousin’s observation, I held it out.
“Here. Take a sip. I bet it tastes better than it looks.”
“Not thirsty. I got a drink out of the hose again while I was there. Isn’t the sand supposed to filter the water?”
I led the way back to the shade.
“The books say we can add charcoal to clear it up.”
“I’ll be right back.” Cousin trotted back over the hill and returned a few minutes later with a tin can full of charcoal. “Try this.”
“Where’d you get it?”
“The fire barrel. I threw some wood in there yesterday when I burned the trash.”
“Good thinking.” I crumbled a handful of charcoal and ashes into the jar and we watched intently, hoping for the contents to miraculously clear.
An hour later there was little difference and I was getting thirsty. I again referred to the book.
“We need to filter it again. What if we used a funnel and another jar?”
He again trotted away and returned with another jar and the funnel Granddad used to change oil in his tractor. I tugged a handkerchief from my back pocket and stuffed it into the bottom of the funnel, then added a couple of handfuls of dry sand.
Cousin watched as I slowly poured the muddy, charcoal-laden water into the funnel. It seeped through the sand and the handkerchief with glacial speed, but what emerged was considerably less muddy. In fact, it was only slightly milky.
My lips were dry by the time we had a pint of filtered water. I held it out.
“You first. Give it a try.”
“Nope. I got another drink out of the hose while I was there. I’m not thirsty at all. You try it.”
Determined to prove the book right, I gave in.
“Fine, but I’m not giving you any if you’re gonna be that way about it.”
“Good.”
I tilted the jar, trying to ignore the oily, muddy odor. Bitter water trickled across my lips and I swallowed, trying not to gag.
“Not bad. It has a whang to it, and there’s a bitter aftertaste, but it’ll keep us alive.”
“So will the water hose.”
I burped oil.
“Fine then. We need to make sure we have a hose if we ever get stranded on an island. That way, we can stick it one end into the sand and suck filtered water through it. That’ll cut down on time and I think it’ll be easier.”
“You know what’s easiest?” Cousin shook his head. “We don’t get stranded in the first place.”
And the truth is, because we took precautions, we were never stranded and didn’t need to filter any water. Not yet, anyway, thank goodness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.