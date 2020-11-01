As I was reading Tuesday’s Paris News, I came across an article by Jerry Lincecum. The article discussed a new “Book of Birds” published by the Texas A&M University Press and authored by Dr. John Faaborg. In Jerry’s article, he mentioned that birds were a dinosaur branch that survived the KT mass extinction event some 66 million years ago. He is 100% correct, but what scientific evidence proves the fact that birds are dinosaurs?
One type of evidence comes from the fossil record. Scientists began contemplating the link between dinosaur and bird in the late 1800s after discovering a fully feathered dinosaur named Archaeopteryx, which means “old wing.” This creature was already fully feathered, but it had a mouth full of teeth and a long bony tail like a theropod dinosaur. Theropod dinosaurs are bipedal, and their most famous member is the giant Tyrannosaurus Rex. Still, many dinosaurs in the theropod group were relatively small.
In the early 1990s, scientists discovered a treasure trove of small feathered dinosaurs and early bird fossils in China. Today the fossil record from ground-dwelling feathered theropod to fully feathered flying birds is exceptionally complete, containing thousands of fossils proving the dinosaur/bird link. If you love the details, I suggest picking up the book “Feathered Dinosaurs: The Origin of Birds” by John Long and Peter Schouten. For a great video by Dr. Julia Clarke of UT-Austin Google “The Origin of Birds — HHMI BioInteractive.” You can also take a free course on the topic from the University of Alberta, led by Dr. Philip J. Currie. Sign up at coursera.org/learn/theropods-birds.
Fossils are great, but perhaps you need more data to be convinced that the cardinal outside your window is, in fact, a dinosaur? Comparisons of anatomical features are another form of evidence that can be used to prove the connection. Did you know T-Rex has a wishbone, or have you ever looked at a chicken foot compared to the foot of a theropod dinosaur? You might also notice that a bird’s feet are composed of reptile scales like an alligator. The similarities in anatomy abound, and you can quickly discover more detail with a Google search. Still, with Thanksgiving on the way, you could prove the anatomical link yourself if you like. Take 10 minutes and watch the video “The Dinosaur On Your Dinner Table” produced by the YouTube channel “It’s Okay To Be Smart.”
Fossils and anatomy prove the link beyond any doubt, but science likes to be 100% sure, so what does the DNA say? Would you be shocked if I told you that all modern-day birds are more closely related to crocodiles than to any other species on Earth? One might think that something like a lizard, especially those large Komodo dragons, would be the closest genetic relative to a crocodile or alligator, but that is not the case. That cardinal at your bird feeder is much more related, and DNA doesn’t lie. Hidden in the DNA are fossils as well, and modern-day birds still have the genes for teeth and tails. Google the article “Study of Chicken Teeth Sheds Light on Evolution.”
Birds are modified feathered dinosaurs that survived the asteroid that took out their more massive cousins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.