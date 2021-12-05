News from the world of gene editing is constant and often amazing. While scanning the recent events in science, a friend and colleague from Texas A&M University-Texarkana, Dr. David Allard, shared an article on his Facebook page that caught my interest.
The report comes from the New England Journal of Medicine, and it was titled “Multiyear Factor VIII Expression after AAV Gene Transfer for Hemophilia A.” The primary investigator for this study is Dr. Lindsey A. George from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.
Hemophilia A is a rare genetic disorder that impacts over 15,000 people in the U.S. and many more worldwide. It is passed on from mother to son because it is an X-linked disorder. The mother can carry the genetic mutation that causes hemophilia A on her X chromosomes and not experience any problems. However, if she passes the faulty X chromosome to a son, he immediately has the disease. A daughter could get a defective copy from mom and be fine because she receives a copy of the X chromosome from the father.
The mutated gene on the X chromosome that causes the symptoms seen in hemophilia A codes for a protein called factor VIII (FVIII). This protein is produced in the liver and is a crucial clotting factor in our blood-clotting cascade. If the protein is missing, then blood has trouble clotting. What would be a minor wound becomes a life-threatening event for the person with hemophilia A.
The current solution for treating hemophilia A is an infusion of FVIII concentrates made in the lab from genetically engineered cell lines. These infusions of the lab-made FVIII must occur often. If there were a way to get those suffering from hemophilia A to produce factor VIII protein, that would be a game-changer.
Dr. George’s research could be a game-changer. The study is small, with only 18 participants, but they have tracked these participants for four years. Dr. George’s team worked with Spark Therapeutics, a gene therapy company based in Philadelphia that created the treatment termed SPK-8011. SPK-8011 is a bio-engineered adeno-associated viral vector, or AAV, that contains the genetic code for FVIII protein and a liver-specific promoter. In short, it is a virus modified in the lab to deliver the instructions for making FVIII to the patient’s liver cells, where FVIII is typically produced. AAVs have become a powerful tool for delivering their content safely and efficiently.
Dr. George’s research found that 16 patients have continued to produce FVIII in their liver for four years after a single administration of the SPK-8011 treatment. The two patients that lost the ability to make FVIII had an immune response to the AAV and destroyed it before it could do the job. The treatment participants it worked well for saw a 91.2% reduction in annualized bleed rate and a 97% reduction in annualized FVIII infusion rate. The study helps prove that AAV gene therapies can help patients for years after a single administration and do so with practically no side effects.
Imagine the possibilities as science finds ways to replace faulty genes even more efficiently and accurately. The hurdles of delivering the gene therapies to target cells without the immune system fighting the treatment are being jumped now. The future looks bright for gene therapy.
