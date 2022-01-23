There’s an old black and white photo of me when I was about 3, holding a rabbit the Old Man shot one cold January morning. It looks like the kind of swamp rabbit we used to hunt down behind an old cemetery off an oil road near Forest Chapel.
I’m sure I wasn’t with him that morning; he likely brought that and other rabbits home to clean that morning, but I think that moment lost in memory likely started my interest in hunting, and maybe construction. You can tell I wasn’t afraid of the rabbit at all, and there’s blood smeared on my face and hands, which I suspect was giving Mama a rigor.
The photo was shot just inside my grandparent’s kitchen at the old house they rented before they built the “new” house on a hill not far from Chicota, where I drove my first nails at the tender age of 4.
I suspect somebody took the picture from the porch, shooting in through the door, because that’s how my dim recollection works.
There were some big rabbits down on Center Springs branch, and Cousin and I found an area when I was grown that was working alive with them. Like the Old Man, we brought the game home and cleaned it on my grandmother’s front porch. That’s where we also cleaned squirrels, quail, dove, ducks and geese.
The porch was just the right height to sit with your feet on the ground beside a pan of water, which eventually received the game we dressed. Thinking back, I wonder why a variety of grasses and grains didn’t sprout right there where we sat because we checked the crop of every bird we cleaned to see what they’d been eating and dropped the seeds at our feet.
Funny, I don’t think we ever did anything with that invasive bit of investigation, but it was always satisfying to know if the ducks had been eating corn, or the geese were feeding on winter wheat, or what kinds of grass seeds the quail were picking up.
All those memories came flooding in for the past two days as I renovated the cabin we recently purchased, which sits on nearly 50 acres of woods and water. My buddy, Constable Rick, showed it to us, and we fell in love with it on sight.
Of course, it needed a little work to make it our own, but most of it was cosmetic, other than bringing in a team to level the house which had a distinct slope on three sides, so much that you couldn’t lay an egg on the countertop or island without having a catcher’s mitt handy. That was rectified with the application of eleven piers drilled down to bedrock.
There was a weather-worn plywood ramp leading up to the front door, one that rolled like ocean waves and attempted to trip visitors with strips of rotting wood sticking up in exactly the wrong places. The porch cover itself kept the narrow ramp nice and dry, but from the moment I set eyes on the place I knew I had to rebuild it.
The War Department saw that too, and tried to warn me to wait. “It’ll be just fine for a while.”
“Uh huh.”
“No, we have other things to do. Save that job. You have a book deadline to meet, and there are other things you can do.”
“Uh huh.”
She sighed. “When are you going to start on it?”
“Tomorrow.”
It took longer than I expected to tear everything out and reframe the porch. The War Department stripped cedar posts and supervised the job with comments and suggestions like, “It looks fine just like that.”
“It’s not level.” I demonstrated how much the older parts of the structure sloped.
Little Brother helped a lot, but he joined her in trying to hurry me up. “This is the country. Nobody will notice a little hump here and there.”
“I will.”
“You have a deadline, remember?” The War Department sat on the tailgate to watch. “You need to write.”
“I also have a newspaper column due, and a Killzone blog post for Saturday. I’ll meet ‘em.”
Little Brother tried to hide my level. “Not if you keep on working so slow.”
“The devil is in the details.”
He finally got on board and we finished the framing. After buying 80 8’ 2x6s, I recovered from the shock of wood prices and went to work on the fun part. He and I laid the porch boards, then used a jack to remove the old 4x4 posts and replaced them with the War Department’s peeled cedar logs, completing the hunting cabin look that carried over from the back porch.
We finished as the sun settled behind the trees, and hauled up a wicker couch the War Department had in waiting. She’d left to help wrangle grand-critters, so Little Brother and I settled onto the newly completed 8’x30’ porch to watch the sun set on the pool full of fish only yards away.
He took a sip from an amber-colored beverage. “This reminds me of when we were kids.”
“Mama Esther’s porch.” I took a swallow of Bombay gin and tonic she wouldn’t have approve of. “Yep. I loved sitting there at the old house and watching the sun go down.”
“Like we’re doing now.”
“Yep.”
I took another sip and felt at home for the first time since we purchased the cabin.
“I think this is gonna be my favorite place to sit. It just feels right. Comfortable.”
“Because you built it. Things always feel better when you build them.”
“Good lord.” I looked at my brother six years my junior. “You’re finally a philosopher.”
“Naw. I just like to sit and think.”
“Like on a porch.”
“Yep.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.