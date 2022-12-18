At one point, all Philip Nance wanted to do was play baseball.
After graduating from Paris High School as a four-year starter on the varsity baseball team, he played two years at Redlands Community College in El Reno, Okla., on a baseball scholarship before he hurt his back.
It was during this time that Nance would pick up the guitar and unknowingly live the stories behind his future songs.
His buddy Riley Lindsey sold him a guitar while Nance was in town for a procedure on his back, and that’s all it took for the collegiate baseball player to grow out his hair and take the music thing seriously.
“Whenever (Lindsey) was going out on the road and working, he’d be gone for months at a time,” Nance explains. “He sold me a guitar, and, man, I started playing.”
Nance’s debut EP Oklahoma is five songs that tell a story of heartbreak, a theme that also appears on his full-length album.
“Everybody gets on my ass because I don’t ever write happy songs, but it’s so hard to write a happy song,” Nance says. “Like this whole album coming out is about a different girl.”
Nance describes his music as soft rock, but “Oklahoma” is a refreshing take on country music, especially for a local musician.
Nance recorded the songs across Northeast Texas, with “Heading Towards the Sun” and “You and I” recorded at Mauldin Productions in Gladewater and “Fast Forward” and “Back 2 High School” at Split Window Studios in Denison.
His band features bassist Jerry Tucker and former Feel Never Real drummer Shay Lange, the latter of whom also recorded the EP’s title track, “Oklahoma.”
“I did two of the songs in Gladewater with a guy named Chad Mauldin, and then I did the other two in Denison with Chris Romain,” Nance says. “The last song, “Oklahoma,” which is like the soundtrack of it, I did here in town with (Lange). We got in there and ended up making a pretty good song out of it.”
Nance says he met Lange through campfires he had with former neighbors.
“One night, they brought Shay out there and told me who he was,” Nance says. “Obviously, I had heard of Feel Never Real, and I thought it was the coolest thing. We ended up playing together, and it’s kind of been a thing.”
With a lineup in order, Nance started releasing singles in 2020 before packaging it all together.
“I dropped a few singles off of it, and then I just put that last song I put on there,” he explains. “I went ahead and made it an EP just for the fact that I’m about to drop a full-length album, and I wanted it to be all in one place.”
Nance has already recorded his ten-track debut album “Last Call” at Mauldin’s recording studio, but its release date is still to be determined.
“We’re kind of keeping it under wraps as far as release dates and all that,” Nance says. “People know I’m putting it out.”
Carrying a similar theme to “Oklahoma,” Nance’s upcoming album also talks about the heartache caused by a different woman.
“It’s about another ex,” Nance says. “Once we broke up, I was just doing a lot of drinking and some stuff I shouldn’t have been doing to get over her. Closing time at the bar is called ‘last call,’ and we just tied that in.”
Nance reaffirms that while his songs musically convey his woes, he’s not an unhappy guy.
“It’s not that I’m sad or nothing,” he says. “It’s just easier to just write about experiences that I’ve been through and that I know other people have been through so maybe they can kind of connect you know, make a connection from their experience through the music.”
He hosted open mic nights at a local pub for a while, but Nance says he is taking a break until the end of the holidays.
“I might pick it back up or fill in every now and then after the new year,” Nance says. “I just wanted to take some time off during Christmas and the New Year, hoping it’ll pick up after I drop the album and start releasing songs.”
When Nance returned to Paris after his baseball career ended, he enrolled into Texas A&M University–Commerce with no particular major in mind.
Nance says he knew his background was sports, so he declared a kinesiology major before being talked into becoming a third-generation educator.
“If I’m being honest with you, I didn’t exactly plan on being a teacher,” Nance admits. “When I went to (TAMUC), I had no idea what I was wanting to do.
“Halfway through, I ended up doing student teaching, and, as long as you have a degree, you get to test into whatever subject you want to teach,” Nance says.
While he says teaching wasn’t part of the plan, it’s in his blood.
“My dad and my grandpa,” Nance says. “They were both coaches, teachers and principals in the Paris school district. But like I said, I think it just kind of happened that way.”
Currently teaching third-grade science at Blossom Elementary School, Nance is getting ready for his next performance.
“We’re doing a Christmas program out here, and they’ve hit me up several times to play,” Nance says. “Everyone I work with is awesome, and then the kids I have are awesome, so I’ll probably do some of that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.