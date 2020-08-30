Rosamund Pike’s portrayal of scientist Marie Curie in the British biographical drama, “Radioactive,” is certainly better than the screenplay. Based on the 2010 graphic novel by Lauren Redniss, I think director Marjane Satrapi probably gets the blame for its “middling” reception. Her film about a venerated historical figure is weighted down with a screenplay that is at times jarring and historically vague, throwing in vignettes from the future (Manhattan Project, Hiroshima, Chernobyl, brachytherapy) to make sure the viewer appreciates what Curie’s research in the field of radioactivity accomplished.
Curie was a two-time Nobel prize winner, a physicist and naturalized-French woman scientist. Nee Sklodowska, she began her studies in Warsaw, moving to Paris in 1891 to study for higher degrees and opportunity for a laboratory in order to continue her research. Curie, a woman scientist in a man’s world, suffered roadblocks along the way. The screenplay would have you believe she was so obnoxious the French scientific community combined to gang up against her. But then she met her husband, Pierre Curie (Sam Riley), and he made everything better. He had a laboratory. She didn’t need the University of Paris (though later she became the first woman to serve on their faculty).
The Curies both, along with physicist Henri Becquerel, shared the 1903 Nobel prize for developing the theory of “radioactivity,” a term which she coined. In 1911, she won the Nobel prize in Chemistry for isolating radioactive isotopes with techniques she invented and the discovery of two elements, polonium and radium.
The screenplay touches on Pierre’s interest in seances and the popularity of “spiritualism” of the day. It reminds us of his tragic death in 1906 under the wheels of a horse-drawn carriage in Paris. The film winds down on her affair with colleague Paul Langevin, played by Aneurin Barnard, and then adds a visual footnote of her radiological work at field hospitals in WWI, along with her daughter.
Marie Curie died in 1934, aged 66, of aplastic anaemia from exposure to radiation. Both the Curies experienced radiation sickness. Even now, all their papers from the 1890s, even her cookbooks, are too dangerous to touch. Their laboratory books are kept in special lead boxes and people who want to see them have to wear protective clothing. In April 1995, they were moved from their original resting place, a family cemetery, and enshrined in the crypt of the Panthéon in Paris.
I thought it was karma that Pike landed the role of such a scholar as Curie. Pike graduated from Wadham College, Oxford, with honors in 2001. She stepped immediately into a role as a Bond girl in “Die Another Day” (2002). But she really didn’t get critical notice until “An Education” (2009), with Carey Mulligan and Peter Sarsgaard. “Gone Girl,” in 2014, sealed her reputation. One of my favorite Pike films is a 2017 western, “Hostiles,” with Christian Bale and Wes Studi.
I was happy to see “Radioactive.” The project was announced back in 2017, and Pike named in the starring role at Cannes of that year. Studio Canal (French production company) released it in Britain, but gave Amazon distribution rights in the U.S. It was scheduled for a theatrical release in April this year, the Pandemic (with a capital P) made sure it was released digitally in July, on Amazon Prime. In spite of its faults, it’s worth seeing.
