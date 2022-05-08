I suspect it was somewhere in the early 1960s when the Old Man surprised us all by coming home one afternoon with a preowned aluminum Lone Star King Commander boat on a primitive trailer. The name implies more than the old V-hull delivered as far as looks are concerned, but it was a solid craft perfect for families and running trotlines. Someone parked it under a lot of birds after it came off the line in 1957, but he and I got to work with a water hose and some soap, and pretty soon we scrubbed her down to find it was once blue and white.