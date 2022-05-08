The Hunting Club membership gathered around the front porch of our new Lamar County cabin and spun like ballerinas, taking in their surroundings. Wrong Willie had already been there, so he had position.
“Yep, and back there through those woods and down that little two-track and on the other side of the pool is a big clearing with three deer stands and a couple of feeders.”
Doc studied the four-acre pool encircling the house.
“Bass?”
“Yep.” I beat Wrong Willie to the answer. “And crappie and catfish and the biggest bluegills and redear sunfish you’ve ever seen.”
He was on the way back to the truck and his fishing rod by the time I was finished. Jerry Wayne sat on the porch and studied the southern half of the pool.
“I think I can cast from here.”
I studied the small yard.
“You can, but you’ll have to drag them about twenty yards across the grass.”
“That’s how I fished when I was a kid.”
“Go for it.”
Instead of getting his gear, Jerry Wayne adjusted his seat.
“I will in a little while. Don’t want to burn up too much energy right off the bat. I think I’ll try that wicker sofa right there.”
Delbert P. Axelrod, my personal albatross, ducked around Woodrow.
“Look at that family of geese!”
A pair of Canadas led three little balls of fluff toward the smaller pool out past the oldest of the two shops. I nodded.
“They don’t mind us too much, but I try to stay away, ‘cause she charged one of the grand-critters the other day.”
“Is that duck dangerous?”
I looked where Delbert was pointing.
“Dangerous?”
“Will he charge, too?”
Delbert was attacked by a mother goose when he was younger and is deathly afraid of waterfowl wandering afoot. He’d prefer to shoot them from the sky, but I’d already told the boys we weren’t shooting anything around the house but snakes and turtles.
We’re down six snakes in the past couple of days.
Delbert took off down the two-track.
“I’m gonna go look at the deer stand. Didn’t you say it needed a little work?”
“It does, there’s some lumber piled up over there if you feel like you want to swing a hammer, but I brought you boys up here this weekend to relax.”
Woodrow pointed with his chin.
“Like Jerry Wayne there?”
We turned to see him sitting on the outdoor sofa, head back and softly snoring.
“Just like that.”
Delbert trotted past.
“I can work on that too!” He pointed at a couple of old pieces of sheet iron skirting the pier and beam cabin.
“Do what you want.” I led Wrong Willie and Woodrow toward the big shop and pointed at the woods growing right up to the buildings.
“The War Department bought a zip line for the grands. I’m thinking about putting it there.”
Delbert came back, reminding me of a toddler with a short attention span.
“I can do that. I’ll clear out some of that underbrush.”
“Fine.” The boys and I walked down to the water to watch Doc make a long cast. His rod bowed and he grinned.
“Feels like a crappie.”
“I told you they were in there.”
He landed a plate-size black crappie.
“You need to build some brush piles and sink them out there.”
“I was thinking about that…”
“I saw some old PVC over there under the trees.” Delbert took off. “I’ll do it!”
Woodrow watched him trot toward the oaks.
“What’s with him?”
“Excited, I guess.” Willie and Woodrow joined me in the short walk toward the deer stand. “Hogs and deer are pretty thick around here. We can shoot hogs tonight. They’re tearing things up.”
Willie studied the clearing.
“I’ll bring my little plow attachment for the four wheeler and we can put in sunflowers for dove.”
“Might be a little late right now.”
He shrugged.
“Then again, maybe not.”
“You boys sure are talking about work a lot.” We drifted back to the big shop and passed Delbert who was in the process of constructing artificial brush piles for the crappie.
I paused.
“Where’d you get all that?”
“Under those weeds, there, in all that undergrowth.”
“You realize those weeds are poison ivy and poison oak, right? I was going to spray those this weekend.”
“You sure?”
“Haven’t you heard, ‘If the leaves are three, leave it be’?”
He looked down at his arms that were already starting to redden. I couldn’t believe the reaction was so fast.
“You’re pretty allergic to that stuff, aren’t you?”
He sighed and absently scratched his cheek.
“Yep, got it bad when I was a kid.”
Wrong Willie grinned
“And you forgot what it looks like?”
Delbert started to scratch at a welt and thought better of it.
“Apparently.”
I checked my watch.
“You still have a few minutes before you start itching bad. Why don’t you go ahead and take that homemade brush pile of yours over to the boat. I’ll push it over in a little while.”
“Fine.”
He toted the structure toward the boat and we watched him walk away. Woodrow raised an eyebrow at me and I answered.
“The oil from all that poison ivy’s on those pipes. I’ll use gloves and roll it off, I don’t want to get poison ivy on me, too.”
He grinned at Delbert who put down his contraption to scratch the back of his neck.
“I’m gonna love this place.”
Reavis Z. Wortham is an award-winning novelist and outdoor writer with family ties to Lamar County. He is the author of “The Texas Job.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.