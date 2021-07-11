In Lamar County, word of Fred Erben’s resto-modded cars has grown. In his spare time, Erben restores classic cars, such as his 1964 Falcon, and then he shows them off at car shows. In the past, he has even brought them out to the drag strip and raced them.
His love for vehicles began with his first car, a 1940 Ford he paid $65 for.
“If I still had that same car today in the same condition that I paid when I bought it, it would be worth about $25,000. And it was nothing. It was just plain black painted with a brush, I think or spray can or something. But that’s what that would be worth,” Erben said.
He called out three ways of restoring cars.
In the first method, vehicles can be restored entirely to their classic forms with parts from the same make, model and year as the original. However, this form of classic restoration can become quite expensive, and parts can become hard to track down.
Erben employs a more practical method, called “resto-modding.” While he keeps the exterior design the same, he’ll often replace parts like the engine with newer technology.
“Resto-mod normally will look like a stock, but it has a bigger engine, maybe a newer engine. You might put a Chevy Corvette engine in a Ford. And you can put an automatic transmission, a modern one like six speed like you get in your cars you bought today. And on the outside, it looks pretty much like the same car,” Erben said.
A third method called full custom, gives the owner license to do whatever they would like to the car. They may alter the sheet metal and change the body of the vehicle until it is difficult to recognize as the original.
Erben mentioned upsides and downsides to each method.
“If you’re sure a car is original, and you’re really serious, you have to get like, even say the fan belt and the battery cable have to be exactly the same as it was when it came out of the factory. And, of course, you can’t go down to the AutoZone and buy those. So you pay a premium for them. And they’re not really the same, but they’ve got the markings that say they’re the same, the same part number,” he said of the classic restoration method.
For those hoping to customize their vehicles, it can get costly, Erben said.
“I had a friend in Missouri. He took a 1937 Studebaker four-door and turned it into a two-door. And that was really hard to do. And the front fenders were from a Plymouth Prowler which is a sports car Plymouth made for about three years. And that guy showed that car all over the United States. It was in magazines, every car magazine. So that’s expensive,” Erben said.
However, for those looking to pick up a new hobby and still balance their checkbooks, resto-modding may be the way to go.
Erben himself has restored seven cars in his spare time, including one pick-up and a racecar named Erben Legend. He raced Erben Legend for two years, but every time it went down the race track, it would cost him $250 to rebuild the engine and the clutch. He remodels his current work in progress completely out of his own garage, where he’s staged his shop and workspace.
When asked why he continues to restore vehicles, Erben did not have an exact answer.
“I don’t know. Why do you do anything? You kind of do it to relieve stress, but it ends up giving you stress. But I like the ability to do things with my hands, and I started playing with cars with my dad. I can remember when I was 9-years-old, I was helping my dad work on an engine or something,” Erben said.
For those looking to enter the field, he recommends they join Facebook groups and conduct online research.
“These days, I would tell them to get on Facebook and join a group. I’m on three or four Falcon pages or groups and these guys, you say, ‘who does this?’ and they’ll send you a list of vendors. When I first joined, they sent me a list of ‘here’s where to go for this, this and this.’ Or you can do it the hard way and start googling it, and you’ll find that stuff,” Erben said.
He also offered a word of advice for those working on their first vehicle.
“One of the mistakes I used to make, I used to make the car good-looking first and then worry about the mechanical stuff, and you really need to do it the other way. Start with all the mechanical stuff, forget about how the car looks and save that for last. Like if you put a $20,000 paint job on it, and then start doing a bunch of mechanical stuff, you’re liable to mess up that paint job,” he said.
Despite all the vehicles he has worked on over the years, he never quite feels that sense of completed satisfaction.
“If you get online and start talking to people, everybody will tell you, ‘they’re never done.’ You’re always like, ‘I want to replace that with something shiny…’ I mean you can replace every knob on the dash, you can replace the window cranks … Yeah I mean if you don’t mentally sit there and say, ‘I’m not putting anything else in this car,’ you’re going to keep doing it,” Erben said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.