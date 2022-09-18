In the spring and fall in Paris, I like to sleep with windows open, with an occasional owl’s hoot accompanying my dreams. Only dogs barking interrupt the night’s peace. Morning sounds expand with greetings from the local birds — cardinals, wrens and robins. Migrating birds announce their arrivals on schedule. And cars and trucks from Loop 286 start their steady hums. And, so, I was looking forward to hearing new night and morning sounds from inside our tents in Botswana and Zimbabwe on our photo safari. What I hadn’t expected was the nocturnal hippo challenging my sleep.