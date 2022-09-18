In 1975, my husband, Ed Clark, and I spent our honeymoon in Guatemala City where he had a medical study grant. We fell in love with that beautiful, green country that sported mountains, lakes, beaches and three active volcanos, Santiaguito, Fuego and Pacaya. Not thinking too much, we decided to climb Pacaya for a new experience. It had been dormant for a while and was considered an easy volcano to ascend.

On a clear Sunday morning, we quickly followed the gentle rise of the path that gradually increased its incline. As we neared the top, climbing became challenging, the dark sandy volcanic soil sinking with every step. The ground warmed beneath our soles. And finally peering into the crater, we saw only smoke. But when we turned around, the valley of Guatemala City lay below.

