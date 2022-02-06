As I write this article, our area has a winter storm approaching, and our community is scrambling to prepare. Grocery stores are trying to keep up with demand, schools are closing, and lineman trucks are parked and ready to fix the potential damage. We see it coming, and we are preparing!
By the time you read this article, we will have all the data and know what impact this storm had. The technology meteorologists have today allowed them to make some pretty accurate predictions, even with our crazy Texas weather. Our preparations are a clear example of our ability to alter our behaviors and use our technology to minimize the storm’s impact. Our species is pretty good at this if the storm is coming tomorrow, but we’re not so great at acting when the storm is years away, even if we know it is coming.
The storm I’m speaking of will cause the deaths of millions and potentially take us back to a day when a simple scratch could end your life. It is a storm of our creation. Drug-resistant microbes are a tsunami that is fast approaching humanity. The ocean has receded, and much of society stands on the shore asking, “where did all the water go?”
A recent article published in The Lancet is titled “Global burden of bacterial antimicrobial resistance in 2019: a systematic analysis.” The survey of 204 countries and territories puts the number of deaths directly attributed to antimicrobial resistance at 1.27 million in 2019. The estimated number of deaths that antimicrobial resistance played a role is almost 5 million. Health organizations, such as the World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, estimate around 10 million deaths per year from antimicrobial resistance by 2050. However, some estimates say this could happen by the mid-2030s. The point is that the experts agree the storm is coming, and it will be terrible if we stand at the water’s edge and wait for the wave.
We are to blame for this storm because of our misuse and overuse of drugs to combat microbes while ignoring the facts of evolution by natural selection. We dump antimicrobial drugs into the agriculture industry. Many countries allow antimicrobial drugs to be purchased over the counter. Even the medical community is known to overprescribe antibiotics.
Surveys of sewer water in Georgia recently found the MCR-9 gene present in their samples. This gene provides colistin resistance to microbes, and colistin is one of our “last resort” antibiotics. It is not a gene you want spreading around the bacterial communities.
So, how do we fix it before it is too late? The answers to this question will have to wait until next week. Still, spreading awareness and understanding of the problem will be one major factor. The scientific community understands and has sounded the warning sirens, but transmitting that to the public across the planet is a challenge. A failure this current pandemic has illuminated.
The health organizations of the Earth are hard at work on solutions, and there is even a journal dedicated to this topic alone, “Journal of Global Antimicrobial Resistance.” I hope we can get humanity away from the water’s edge before the wave crashes to shore. It’s a problem that concerns me profoundly, but I know we have the brains to fix it if we follow the science.
